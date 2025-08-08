When I was interviewed in October 1987 for a job with The Fayetteville Observer sports department I was asked succinct questions by the managing editor.

“What if you were not assigned to the big football game on Friday nights?,” he asked. “What if you were assigned to the third or fourth most important game? How would you feel about that?”

I didn’t hesitate to respond.

“My game is the big game,” I said, “especially to those players, coaches and fans. Their game is the big game, so I’m always at the big game.”

Who knows if my answer helped, but I got the job and remained employed with the company in various newsroom roles for 34 years.

My answer to those questions remains the same today as it was those many years ago.

Your game, whichever sport it is, is the big game.

Whether it’s baseball, basketball, bowling, cross country, football, golf, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field or volleyball, your game is the big game.

Yes, football and basketball games draw larger crowds and bring in more revenue than other sports, thus receiving more media coverage, but those athletes and coaches in those other sports are fully invested in their contests.

Opportunities for students today are much different than when I worked at The Bladen Journal from 1978 until 1985. I don’t remember Bladen schools offering bowling, cross country, golf, soccer nor volleyball. Softball was of the slow pitch variety.

Times have changed for the better over the past 40 years. More sports means more participation by student-athletes.

It also means more game results to track down. That’s a good thing that requires help from a lot of people. Win or lose, coaches and statisticians, hopefully, will report scores for high school, middle school and recreation games.

The response since my return to The Bladen Journal in mid-June was terrific during Diamond Youth and Dixie Boys district and state tournaments. We had team photos and some game action pictures along with information from all games. I’ll admit that I was elated.

As another school year begins and teams start their seasons I hope to be able to report all of the results for every event. That’s the goal.

Know this. I want your results. The Bladen Journal wants your results. I want to post results online each night and offer recaps in print each Tuesday.

Let’s do this.

You deserve it because your game is the big game. I truly believe that and I’m sincerely interested in what happened in your big game.

Best of luck to all Bladen County athletes and coaches this school year. Everyone looks forward to reading about your seasons.

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on X @FOSonnyJones.