The East Bladen volleyball team is well aware that graduation losses are a part of high school sports. The Eagles lost five starters from last season’s team that finished 8-11, including 5-7 in the Waccamaw Conference, and lost in the opening round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs.

However, with large roster turnover comes opportunity for those that remain to move into more significant roles. That’s what Coach Jordan Raynor is counting on as she adjusts her lineup for a new season.

“I do have some returners this year that are pretty strong and thankful we’re not going to lose most of the team to graduation this year,” said Raynor, who is entering her sixth season with the Eagles. “We’re just trying to coordinate some of the girls that moved up from JV to varsity and get them to get chemistry with the girls that were already on varsity.”

A low turnout for tryouts combined with the graduation losses have necessitated the switching of positions, Raynor said. Marlee Potter is expected to move from the right side to outside hitter. Nadya Colon, who is up from the junior varsity and a strong defensive player, likely will play the right side. Seniors Aubrei Nixon and Cabria Baldwin are expected to play in the middle while Taylor Dowless will move from the middle to the outside. Center Tatum Allen is the lone returning starter. Seniors Mileigh Martin and Ariel Cromartie also will be counted on to provide depth.

The Eagles have only eight players on the varsity roster and nine on a junior varsity team that once again is coached by Jessica Eason.

While not shying away from calling this season a bit of “building for next year,” Raynor believes this squad can more than hold its own and notch some victories.

“I feel like we have a really strong group, like mentally and physically, and they know what their job is and other expectations,” Raynor said. “We’ve discussed no attitudes, no drama. We’re a team here, a family, working together for the same end goal. I feel like it’s going to be a positive season.”

East Bladen is scheduled to open its season Tuesday, Aug. 12 at South Columbus. The Eagles’ first home match is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 20 against county rival West Bladen.

East Bladen is in the new Carolina Conference this season with class 2A members Hobbton, Lakewood, North Duplin, Union and West Columbus along with 1A East Columbus. Hobbton, East Columbus, and North Duplin each lost in the first round of the playoffs last season while Lakewood, Union and West Columbus did not qualify for postseason.

