The 22nd annual Bay Tree Lakes Volunteer Fire Department golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

Tournament registration and check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Awards and a meal will follow at the end of the tournament. There will be longest drive, closest to the pin and putting contests along with two opportunities to win either a car or $25,000 for a hole-in-one. Cost is $65 per play or $260 for a four-player team. Hole sponsorships also are available.

For information, call Bob Latham at 910-876-0717, Ben Corbett at 910-874-4019 or Jimmy Skinner at 910-991-6879.

Nine and Dime

Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club in Whiteville will host its monthly Nine and Dine 9-hole tournament on Friday, August 15 with a 5 p.m. shotgun start. Entry fee for the four-player Captain’s Choice event is $40 per twosome. Dinner will be served after play inside the clubhouse.

To register or for more information, call the course at 910-642-5757.

Land ‘O Lakes Club Championship

Land ‘O Lakes has scheduled its club championship Sept. 13-14 with tee times beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Players will be flighted by tees/handicap and prizes awarded for gross winners in Blue tee flight and gross and net winners in all other flights. Flights are Blue tees, White tees, Seniors-Gold tees (ages 65 and over), Super Seniors-Red tees (ages 75 and over) and Ladies-Red tees.

Entry fee is $50 per play, which includes range balls each day.

To register or for more information, call the course at 910-642-5757.

Augustine Tournament

The fourth annual Augustine Family Agricultural Scholarship Tournament is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 20 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. The event raises scholarship funds for the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Scholarship winners from last year’s tournament were Jacob Trent Smith of East Bladen High School and Joshua Wesley Hobbs of Lakewood High School.

Thundering Herd

The team of Mike Chucharz, Cooper Padrick, Anne Beyer and Jeff Pope shot 7 under par Thursday, Aug. 7 to win the weekly Thundering Herd tournament at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. Second place, one shot back, went to the team of Pam Davis, Wilbur Cox, Dawson Wright and Richard Gillas.

Anyone wishing to play in the 6 p.m. nine-hole tournaments can call the Vineyard Golf pro shop at 910-247-6132 before 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Cost is $30 for members and $50 for non-members.

SFGA

The team of Willard Storms, Billy Malpass, Scott Burchette and Don Salsbery claimed a five shot win Tuesday, Aug. 5 in the Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association tournament played at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club in Whiteville. The foursome shot 125.

The team of Alick Mansfield, Rick Hedgepeth, Johnny Wallace and Richard Tiikkala placed second with 130. There was a tie for third place with 131 between the teams of John Blake, Ray Crabtree, Breece Horton and L.R. Odham and Bradley Butler, Jerry Strickland, Bobby Gooden and Richard Davis.

The next tournament is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 12 at Diamondback Golf Club in Loris, South Carolina followed by an Aug. 19 event at Land ‘O Lakes. To enter or for information call John Blake at 910-641-2819, Rob Conway at 910-640-9249, Linwood Hedgepeth at 910-734-7161 or L.R. Odham at 910-770-2449.

