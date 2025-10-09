ELIZABETHTOWN – East Bladen broke open a scoreless game at half en route to a 3-1 victory against North Duplin in a Carolina Conference boys’ soccer match.

Damian Sanchez, Landyn Scott and Jayce Hatcher scored for the Eagles (8-5-3, 5-2-1 Carolina) as they bounced back from a 6-1 loss at conference-leading Hobbton (6-7-1, 5-1-1 Carolina) on Monday. The win moved East Bladen into at least a tie for third place in the conference, pending the outcome of the Lakewood at Union game.

East Bladen dominated play in the first half, outshooting the Rebels (2-5-2, 2-4-2 Carolina) 19-3, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

“We played a great first half from having the ball and applying pressure,” East Bladen coach Jay Raynor said. “We moved the ball well, but we weren’t breaking lines. We kept everything in front of their backline instead of getting in behind them. Credit to North Duplin as they weren’t allowing much space in behind.

“I challenged the guys at halftime,” Raynor said. “There weren’t many things we did bad in the first half, but we lacked an edge when it came to taking chances. We play it too safe sometimes. I’d rather us take a shot than wait for the perfect shot.”

That changed early in the second half when Sanchez scored off an assist from Ishaq Algozy two minutes into play for a 1-0 East Bladen lead.

Later, the Eagles took control of the scoreboard within a two minute span. Scott connected in the 58th minute off assists from Algozy and Davion Lewis. Algozy recorded his third assist which led to Hatcher’s goal in the 60th minute.

“The second half was much better in those areas,” Raynor said. “Our energy was high as was the effort. Three great team oriented goals. All of which were things we have worked on much more as of recently.”

East Bladen won both matches against the Rebels this season, taking a 5-1 decision Sept. 15 in Calypso.

Girls’ tennis: Whiteville 8, East Bladen 1

In Elizabethtown, the Eagles (1-5) played their first match in more than a month and lost to Whiteville. East Bladen’s last match was played Sept. 2, a 6-3 loss against West Bladen. East Bladen is the lone team in the Carolina Conference with a team.

Singles: Carrie Medford (W) def. Sana’a Singletary 8-3; Allison Arp (W) def. Niyah Wooten 8-5; Chloe (W) def. Ruby Stephens 8-2; KayBreyan Munn (W) def. Ava Allen 8-4; Adisyn Worthington (W) def. Amanda Bollinger 8-1; Erika Garcia-Corona (W) def. Claire Devan 8-6.

Doubles: Medford/Arp (W) def. Singletary/Allen 8-5; Wooten/Stephens (EB) def. Thompson/Worthington 8-2; Munn/Benton (W) def. Bollinger/Devane 8-4.

Girls’ tennis: 3A Mideast Regionals

Three West Bladen players have qualified for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A Mideast Regional individual tournament scheduled Oct. 17-18 in Goldsboro. Jeleah Purdie will play singles and the doubles team of Faith Wren and Lileigh Anderson also qualified.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 8

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

East Bladen 3, North Duplin 1

Girls’ Tennis

Whiteville 8, East Bladen 1

West Bladen at Fairmont, postponed until Oct. 14

THURSDAY, OCT. 9

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

South Brunswick at West Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

East Bladen at East Columbus, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

South Brunswick at West Bladen, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

West Bladen in Southeastern Conference championship meet, Luther Britt Park

JV Football

Union at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at Fairmont, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 10

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

Fairmont at West Bladen, 7 p.m.

East Bladen at East Columbus, 7 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

NCHSAA team brackets released