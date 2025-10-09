The Bladenboro Middle School soccer teams have played 32 matches the past two seasons.

The Bulldogs have won them all.

The boys’ and girls’ soccer teams capped back-to-back undefeated seasons Oct. 6 with shutout wins against Nakina. The girls’ winning streak reached 27 straight dating to the 2022 season.

“Our boys’ soccer team enjoyed a very successful season,” Bladenboro coach Steve Thurman said. “We played outstanding on defense, only allowing two goals during regular play and a total of five goals including penalty kicks.

“I feel this team overachieved based upon our preseason thoughts. I thank all of our parents and our staff for supporting the team this year,” Thurman said.

The girls’ team numbers were equally impressive. The Bulldogs outscored their eight opponents 36-3. Ady Carroll led the offense with 20 goals scored. Caity McLaurin extended her shutout streak to 12 straight dating to last season through the first three games of this season, then finished the season with a pair of clean sheets.

“This has been a very special group of eighth graders that have grown into tremendous soccer players over the last three years,” Bulldogs coach Mike Dove said. “I am very proud of each of them and the attitude and effort they’ve displayed. I’m very excited for our future as well. We have some great sixth and seventh graders coming back next season.”

Carroll scored in every game, including all of the Bulldogs goals in the season-ending 4-0 win against Nakina and four goals against Tabor City in a 7-0 win Sept. 16. Bella Hester scored four goals, Carley Rhodes and Ashley Santos three each, Camarri Covington added a pair, and Kaylee Fisher, Sabria Cobb and Eva Dove each netted a goal this season.

The Bladenboro boys’ defense was led by center fullback Oxciel Campos with strong performances on the outside by Jayden McCarty, Edwin Arguetta and Triton Bordeaux along with sweeper Jamari Shaw.

Ty Thurman, Joel Rojas, and Josmar Rojas controlled the middle with a strong passing attack, according to Coach Thurman. Ty Thurman would trap and distribute in the middle. Keithan Russ led the forwards keeping pressure on the opponents defense with help from Zion Ellison, Ronderick Bellamy, Ethan White and Greylan Nobles from their wing positions.

Russ and Thurman each tallied nine goals to lead the Bulldogs offense with Russ also adding seven assists and Thurman had a pair of helpers. Ellison contributed five goals and two assists. Other goals were scored by Ethan White, Bellamy, Nobles, Joel Rojas and Josmar Rojas. Campos had an assist in the final game.

Other members of the Bladenboro boys’ team were Kamaurie Barr, Javion Johnson, Jake Ortiz, Kaiden Stokes, Sage Talbot, Braxson Ventura and Colton Wilkins. Managers were Lucas Crilley and Gavin Richardson. Coaches were Thurman and Daniel Miller.

Other members of the Bladenboro girls’ team were Victoria B-Rivon, Ryann Britt, Madisyn Butler, Emma Cain, Norw Chadwick, Sa’Bria Cobb, Hazel Cummings, Kylee Davenport, Trinity Dutcher, Liz Miller, Natalie Singletary and Jasmine Stanley. The manager was Alivia Ammons. Coaches were Mike Dove and Danielle Dove.

