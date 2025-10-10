ELIZABETHTOWN – Prince McKoy and Lakota Schmale each ran for two touchdowns Thursday night as the East Bladen junior varsity football team routed Union 40-6 at Lenon Fisher Stadium.

McKoy scored on runs of 25 and 20 yards for East Bladen (4-3) and Schmale had runs of 4 and 8 yards for touchdowns. Cayden Morton found the end zone on a 35 yard run. Zee Pone returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. Kenley Parks converted 4-of-6 extra-point kicks.

JV football: Fairmont 38, West Bladen 0

In Fairmont, the Golden Tornadoes shut out the Knights (2-3).

Volleyball: South Brunswick 3, West Bladen 0

In Bladenboro, South Brunswick clinched the Southeastern Conference championship, beating the Knights 25-20, 25-11, 25-23 to close the regular season inside Ken F. Cross Gymnasium. “The girls have had an awesome season,” first-year West Bladen coach Jessica Rhodes said. “We are continuing on strong and excited for the playoffs.”

West Bladen (14-3, 8-2 Southeastern) recognized seniors Makenna Thurman, Kali Allen, Natalie Sykes, Helaina Conklin, Brenna Hester, Jaylyn Clark, Emmy Bryant and Tahlela Bethea, who played their final regular season home game.

West Bladen statistics: Kali Allen (ace, tip kill, 2 digs), Emmy Bryant (14 digs, 2 assists), Kimberly Dowless (8 kills), Jaylyn Clark (8 kills, 2 blocks), Makenna Thurman (ace, 5 kills), Tahlela Bethea (block, kill), Greer Pope (ace, 2 kills, 17 assists), Natalee Sykes (2 assists), Karlee Gause (kill, tip kill), Shanna Lewis (kill), Helaina Conklin (kill), Brenna Hester (kill, 3 digs).

Volleyball: East Columbus 3, East Bladen 0

In Lake Waccamaw, the Carolina Conference champion Gators toppled East Bladen 25-18, 25-12, 25-22 to end the regular season.

The Eagles (6-14, 6-6 Carolina) hung with East Columbus in the first and third sets. East Bladen rallied in the first set before falling. The third set was tied at 19-all before the Gators gained the momentum to complete the sweep.

JV volleyball: East Columbus 2, East Bladen 0

In Lake Waccamaw, the Eagles (14-4, 8-2 Carolina) lost 25-23, 25-17 to East Columbus. “They played hard, but came up short,” East Bladen coach Jessica Eason said. “This was a fantastic season.”

East Bladen statistics: Harlie Shaw (dig), Bella Beard (2 kills), Tenley Dowless (6 kills), Maylin McMichael (3 kills), Julia Flowers (3 kills, 2 digs), Gracey Edwards, Addie Douglas (kill, 3 digs), Chloe Merritt, Avianna Whittington.

JV volleyball: South Brunswick 2, West Bladen 0

In Bladenboro, the Knights (10-5, 5-3 Southeastern) lost by identical set scores of 25-21, 25-21 against South Brunswick. “They improved so much from their first game against South Brunswick,” West Bladen coach Nikki Bryant said. “They left it all on the court and ended a great season with so much effort. I can’t wait to see what they do in the future.”

West Bladen statistics: Kynslie Kinlaw (2 kills, block, dig, 23 assists), Berkleigh Guy (3 kills, dig, 19 assists), Chloe Walters (7 digs, 3 assists), Hailii Andrews (kill, assist), Hadley Dove (2 kills, dig, tip kill), Bristol Allen (2 aces, 3 kills), Addison Wilcox (3 kills), Vera Valentiner (2 aces, 2 kills, dig), Maycee Kinlaw (2 digs), Amiya McCarty-Maxfield (3 digs), Abigail Dew, Abigail DiCicco, Makenna Bryan.

Cross country: Southeastern championship meet

In Lumberton, West Bladen had three runners place in the top five in the Southeastern Conference boys’ and girls’ championship meet at Luther Britt Park.

In the boys’ 5,000-meter run, West Bladen’s Dylan Taylor placed fourth in a time of 21 minutes, 34.30 seconds while teammate Michael Reyes Maldenado was fifth in 21:37.25. Also scoring for the Knights were Landon Herring, 17th in 25:03.51 (16 team points), Maxton Royal, 21st in 26:57.02 (19 team points) and Gabriel Russo, 41st in 39:52.56 (24 team points). Red Springs’ Gerardo Marin Amaya won in 20:54.46.

West Bladen placed third among four teams with 68 points. Fairmont won with 31 points.

In the girls’ meet, West Bladen’s Jailyn Russ finished fifth with a time of 28:52.66 and Carolina Martinez was 10th in 34:31.78. Red Springs was the lone team to have the required five runners to earn a team score.

Girls’ tennis: South Brunswick 9, West Bladen 0

In Southport, South Brunswick shut out the Knights (7-4, 5-4 Southeastern) for the second time this season.

Singles: Carys Subach (SB) def. Faith Wren 8-0; Phoebe Cumbee (SB) def. Lileigh Anderson 8-2; Opal Boehmer (SB) def. Jeleah Purdie 8-1; Lana Harden (SB) def. Charlotte Cookson 8-1; Trinity Harden (SB) def. Estrella Vasquez 8-1; Journey Harden (SB) def. La’Naya Moore 3-0, withdrew.

Doubles: Subach/Cumbee (SB) def. Wren/Anderson 8-2; L. Harden/Boehmer (SB) def. Purdie/Moore 8-2; T. Harden/Kate Harrington (SB) def. Cookson/Vasquez 8-3.

THURSDAY, OCT. 9

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

Varsity: South Brunswick 3, West Bladen 0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-23)

Varsity: East Columbus 3, East Bladen 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-22)

JV: South Brunswick 2, West Bladen 0 (25-21, 25-21)

JV: East Columbus 2, East Bladen 0 (25-23, 25-17)

Girls’ Tennis

South Brunswick 9, West Bladen 0

Cross Country

Southeastern Conference championship meet: Boys – Fairmont 31, South Brunswick 60, West Bladen 68, Red Springs 73. Girls – Red Springs 15.

JV Football

East Bladen 40, Union 6

Fairmont 38, West Bladen 0

FRIDAY, OCT. 10

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

Fairmont at West Bladen, 7 p.m.

East Bladen at East Columbus, 7 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

NCHSAA team brackets released

MONDAY, OCT. 13

HIGH SCHOOL

NCHSAA Girls’ Tennis Playoffs

First round matches