Well, better than the worst, but not better than the best.

Last week’s predictions record was 11-3. That was quite the leap from the previous shameful 4-7 mark, which included East Bladen’s 32-28 loss to Hobbton. It’s so much harder to go 4-7 than 11-3 even if you’re trying to be wrong.

Season record now 77-24 for 76.2% after six weeks.

West Bladen 32, Fairmont 20 – It’s homecoming at The Castle and the Knights should be ready to play against the winless Golden Tornadoes.

East Bladen 36, East Columbus 12 – What a disheartening four-day stretch for the Eagles, losing Carolina Conference games to North Duplin and Hobbton by a combined five points. Time to bounce back against the Gators.

Whiteville 28, South Brunswick 20 – Key game in the Southeastern Conference race. The Wolfpack defends its home field.

Red Springs 30, South Columbus 24 – Both teams can put points on the board. A shaky nod to the Red Devils.

Lakewood 42, Union 8 – Keep your eye on the Leopards in the race for the Carolina Conference championship.

North Duplin 39, West Columbus 22 – The Rebels defense may give up more points than normal, but they’ll win comfortably.

Notre Dame 35, N.C. State 14 – The playoff hopes of the Fighting Irish are hanging by a thread. Don’t expect the Wolfpack to be the team to break it.

Wake Forest 28, Oregon State 24 – Got a queasy feeling about it, but going with the gutsy Demon Deacons over the winless Beavers.

UNC Pembroke 48, Shorter 10 – All aboard the Braves train as they celebrate homecoming and make short(er) work of the Hawks.

Fayetteville State 32, Livingstone 15 – The Broncos had a seven-game win streak against Livingston broken last season in Salisbury. FSU will get back in the win column for homecoming.

LaGrange 38, Methodist 28 – If you’ve never been to a football game at Methodist, you should go one time. It’s a lot of fun, usually an exciting game and don’t have to battle traffic.

Campbell 31, Hampton 27 – The Camels’ offense gets the job done in what should be an interesting contest.

Dallas 31, Carolina 24 – Admittedly, the Panthers have played well at home. Last week’s rally against the Dolphins truly was amazing. Still, Carolina is, at best, average. Look for Dak Prescott to have a big game as Bank of American Stadium will have plenty of Cowboys fans in the house.

