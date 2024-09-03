Here is an incredible recipe that I must say is now one of my favorite Chicken Breast recipes. When I first put this together, I though… hmmmmm, not sure about this as it looked very different from the sauteed chicken that I am accustomed to. But it’s all about the-end-result, right? Here is your shopping list:

1. 4 Boneless Chicken Breasts (pounded to ¼ inch thickness and lightly dusted with baking soda to tenderize)

2. Two Cups Flour seasoned with 1 tablespoon kosher Salt and Course Ground Pepper

3. One Stick Salted Butter (or ghee)

4. Four Extra Large Eggs lightly beaten with fork

5. One Cup grated Parmesan cheese

6. ½ Cup Fresh Chopped Parsley

7. ½ tsp Garlic Powder

8. Twelve oz can of Chicken Broth

10. Two Lemons (juiced)

11. One Stick Cold Unsalted Butter

12. Kosher Salt and Course Ground Pepper to taste

Heat oven to 350 degrees

Pound out the chicken breast to ¼ in thickness. Dust both sides very lightly with baking soda to tenderize. Take the beaten eggs and add the Parmesan cheese, ½ tsp garlic powder and chopped parsley, salt and pepper. This mixture should look thick.

Heat a large frying pan over medium heat and melt 2 tablespoons of salted butter (or ghee). Dip one breast into the seasoned flour and then the egg mixture to cover completely. Add to the hot pan and cook until lightly browned (about three minutes). Turn and brown the second side. Remove from pan and place in a large 9×13 Pyrex dish. Repeat the process with the next 3 breasts. Set the dish aside and start to prepare the sauce.

In the original frying pan (Do not wipe it out), over medium high heat, add the chicken broth, ½ tsp garlic powder, the juice of two lemons, salt and pepper to taste. Stir and scrape up the bits on the pan. Continue stirring until it comes to a boil. Remove from heat. Take 6 tablespoons of cut up cold unsalted butter and add to the pan. Gently stir the butter around until it melts and is evenly mixed into the sauce. This will help thicken it a bit and give it a velvety texture. Pour over the chicken breasts. Place the Pyrex dish in the oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Serve. Pour some sauce over the chicken. This recipe is great served with Texas Toast!

(Note: Remember that the baking soda can tenderize almost any protein, but not too much as you do not want a baking soda taste to it. Don’t be surprised that when you remove the chicken from the frying pan looks like an omelet. Once you pour the sauce over the chicken and cook in the oven it takes it to a whole new level!)

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at [email protected] or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia