BBQ Chicken Pizza is one of my favorite grilled foods. I served it for the first time to my husband who is not a BBQ sauce lover but the combination of flavors on this pizza made him quickly change his mind. The assembly is quite simple and you can add, delete or even change the toppings. Here is your shopping list:

1. 2 Boneless Chicken Breasts

2. 1 loaf of frozen White Bread, thawed (found in the grocery store freezer)

3. Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

4. 1 Red Bell Pepper (chopped)

5. 1 Red Onion (chopped)

6. 1 Jalapeno Pepper (seeded and chopped)

7. 16 oz Course shredded cheddar cheese blend

8. Your Favorite BBQ Sauce

9. Your Favorite Ranch Dressing

Early morning, place the frozen white bread loaf in a lightly oiled square dish. Cover with a towel and let sit to thaw and rise. Once the bread has risen you can start the pizza. Season both sides of the chicken breasts with Lawry’s Seasoned Salt. Spray lightly with oil and place on a hot grill. Turn the chicken and add BBQ sauce to the cooked side. Once the other side has cooked, turn the breast again and add BBQ sauce to the other side. Continue to cook until the sauce has caramelized and the juices of the chicken run clear. Remove from the grill. Chop into bite-sized chunks.

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Take a piece of lightly oiled parchment paper and set on a rectangular baking sheet. Gently spread out the dough to the ends to make a square shape (being careful not to make holes in the dough). Take both ends of the parchment paper and Flip the dough onto the grill. Peel back the parchment paper. Cover the grill and cook until you start to see the dough rise and bubble on top. Check the bottom as you want that toasty with grill marks before flipping it. With 2 metal spatulas on each end of the dough, gently flip to cook the other side. Take the BBQ sauce and spread lightly all over the cooked side of the dough. Assemble the toppings evenly on the pizza in this order: Cheddar Cheese, jalapeno peppers, red onion, chopped chicken, more cheddar cheese and red bell pepper. Cover grill and continue to cook until the bottom is crisp and slightly charred. Slide onto the baking sheet. Place in the oven until the cheese is bubbly (you may want to set the oven on broil for a slight period of time but don’t walk away so as not to burn the cheese).

Remove from the oven and cut into squares and squeeze Ranch dressing on top (or use as dipping sauce…or not)

(Note: You may want to add additional ingredients such as pineapple chunks or green bell pepper)

