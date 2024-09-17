Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office VICE/Narcotics Unit has received several complaints regarding an individual selling/trafficking narcotic across Bladen County. During this particular investigation, surveillance was conducted and Narcotic agents were able to conclude that the individual was in fact selling narcotics to people across Bladen County, Columbus County and Fayetteville.

On September 9, 2024, with the assistance of Columbus County Sheriff’s Office VICE/Narcotics Unit and Fayetteville Police Department, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team, and VICE/ Narcotics Unit conducted a motor vehicle stop on NC Highway 87 near Tobermory Rd. Pursuant to the vehicle stop a large seizure of narcotics to include, methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana were made. A firearm and a large amount of US Currency were also seized during the encounter. The following individuals were the only occupants of the vehicle and were charged as follows:

Michelle Wilson Parks, 36 of Lumberton was charged with the following:

Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Felony Possession of Cocaine, PWISD Marijuana, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Poss CS Prison/Jail premises (3x), PWIMSD Cocaine, Manufacture SCH II (2x), Manufacture SCH VI, Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm by felon.

Phillip Delano Harried III, 55 of Fayetteville was charged with the following:

Trafficking opium or heroin, Felony possession of Cocaine, PWISD Marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Manufacture SCH II (2x), Manufacture SCH VI, Conspire to traffic Methamphetamine and Possession of a firearm by felon.

Both Parks and Harried received NO BOND and are currently being held at Bladen Detention Center.

K9 Arco also pictured. He looks to be smiling saying “Not in my County”

Under our system of Justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven

guilty in a court of law. The information contained in this publication is not intended to

be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office does not

issue or determine bond amounts. Bonds are determined by a Judicial Official as per

North Carolina General Statute 15A-532.

Sheriff James A. McVicker would like to thank the Columbus County County Sheriff’s

Office, and the Fayetteville Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the relentless pursuit of criminal

elements that operate within and around Bladen County. All citizens are encouraged to

contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office with any information they have pertaining to

individuals selling illegal controlled substance in Bladen County