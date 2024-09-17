ELIZABETHTOWN – On September 4, 2024, Deputies responded to a call in the area of Bel Court Lane off of Peanut Plant Road Elizabethtown, NC. The call was in reference to shots fired and a altercation that was taking place. Deputies arrived on scene and quickly de-escalated the

situation. Two females were arrested for simple affray and officers left the scene. A short time later communications received a call in reference to a single vehicle accident in the area of Peanut Plant Road near Happy Valley. The anonymous caller advised that the subject in the vehicle might have been involved with the Bel Court incident. Officers arrived on scene to the motor vehicle accident and came into contact with James P. Scott. During the investigation Scott attempted to flee the scene on foot and was quickly taken into custody. Scott was found to be in possession of a firearm.

James Purnell Scott, 28 of Dudley, NC was charged with Possession of Firearm by felon/Resist Public Officer/Carrying Concealed Weapon. Scott was placed in the Bladen County Detention under a $250,000 secured bond.

Tiffany Sheena Glassman, 40 of Rowland, NC was charged with Simple Affray. Glassman was placed in the Bladen County Detention under a secured bond.

Kaylon Meyell Davis, 33 of Elizabethtown, NC was charged with Simple Affray. Davis was placed in the Bladen County Detention under a secured bond.