WHITEVILLE — Introducing the da Vinci 5 surgical system Columbus Regional Healthcare System is pleased to announce the new addition of the Intuitive da Vinci 5® surgical system, designed with the goal of further advancing technology used in minimally invasive care. Da Vinci 5 is Intuitive’s most advanced and integrated platform—designed to transform surgery to enable better outcomes, efficiency, and actionable insights. Da Vinci 5 is the newest entry to the da Vinci portfolio of systems, which also includes da Vinci X®, da Vinci Xi®, and da Vinci SP®. The system can be used for minimally invasive surgical procedures for urology, gynecology, thoracic, and general surgeries. With more than 150 new design innovations, da Vinci 5 expands upon core da Vinci system features, including wristed instruments, 3DHD visualization, intuitive motion, and an ergonomic design. As with all da Vinci surgical systems, the surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci system, which translates their hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body. Key enhancements include: First-of-its-kind Force Feedback technology, which can reduce the amount of force on tissue1, Optimized vision with truer colors, higher image resolution, and the most realistic da Vinci 3D image, Better ergonomics for greater surgeon comfort and surgical viewing, More than 10,000x the computing power of da Vinci Xi to deliver actionable insights “As a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery, we are thrilled to bring another level of technology to our community and to be a leader of minimally invasive surgery in our area. We look forward to continually bringing Columbus County and our surrounding communities advanced minimally invasive surgical options such as the da Vinci 5,” said CRHS CEO, Jason Beck. If you are interested in seeing the da Vinci 5 for yourself, you are invited to a Community Viewing on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, from 9:00am-12:00pm in the Outpatient Lobby located at the Yellow Canopy Entrance. For more information on minimally invasive surgical options at Columbus Regional Healthcare System, visit www.crhealthcare.org