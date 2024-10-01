ELIZABETHTOWN – Bladen Community College is set to host its biggest event of the year at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. in the grand ballroom.

Sondra Guyton who is the vice president for institutional advancement and community relations has been with BCC for 24 years and has seen a lot of positive change in the college.

According to the BBC website dealing with the foundation, “The college has changed the lives of many of the most disadvantaged. Graduates touch many lives – they become our teachers, our technicians, our nurses and our community leaders. The dollars given to Bladen Community College synergize. It is a great investment that pays dividends forever.

“Community colleges in the state were originally funded by public support along with tuition and fees. However, as diminishing government support, changeable student enrollment, and higher operating costs have altered the financial landscape, community colleges have begun adopting a new perspective. More and more, they are turning to their foundations as an important revenue source to offset the impact of budget cuts while sustaining educational excellence and accessibility.”

According to Guyton, there are so many success stories with the graduates of BCC who have gone on to change the world in many different areas of the world as well as right here at home.

“We see graduates in the hospital here,” she said. “I can’t go to a medical appointment without somebody saying, ‘Oh, remember me? I graduated from BCC,’ and we see our students everywhere in our county.”

Guyton has seen firsthand the life-changing power of education and has witnessed it at BCC. Perhaps that is just one of the reasons she works so hard and is extremely passionate about the annual fundraiser.

“Every year we call it our annual dinner,” Guyton said. “It’s typically in the fall. This is our annual fundraiser and this is primarily to raise money for students. Student scholarships and support. There are so many things that are not covered under financial aid. We have students that do not qualify for financial aid and this is a way to raise money to help those students to fill the gaps of those things not covered and to help those who have little or no financial assistance.”

This speaks to the very important moral imperative of a community helping to raise a child. It also speaks to her heart that is not accepting of kids not going to school with finances as an excuse. And thus, her extreme passion for the annual dinner.

The dinner will be catered by Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery with the dinner prepared by award winning executive chef Timothy McDowell. The menu for the evening includes Marry Me Chicken, potatoes, broccoli and apple crisp a’ la mode for dessert.

The gala officially opens at 6 p.m., but Guyton said that they encourage people to come early to see all the auction items and to enjoy the hors d’oeuvres put one of their raffle tickets in the cup.

Raffle tickets for the evening are $5, eight tickets for $25, 15 tickets for $50 and 30 tickets for $100. The tickets for the dinner can be purchased from BCC at $60 per person. The actual live auction will be exciting and Guyton said that there are a lot of fine items up for bid. All you need to participate is a paddle (provided by BCC) and a checkbook (provided by the bidder).

“We have some great auction items this year,” Guyton said. “We have 30 or more items that have been donated including an original painting from local artist Ed Harris. The funds gathered in this event go directly into our fundraising. Every year our executive committee meets and the decision is made as to how much is to be directed for student scholarships in all program areas. This year we are hoping to raise $40,000.”

This is a night to participate in raising our next generation. It’s an investment of time and funds donated by a caring community to develop perhaps that one student who will find the cure for cancer or maybe be a leader of the next generation. It is certainly giving them a chance to change their corner of the world.

“Philanthropy is a critically important part of any free society. It focuses on the elimination of social problems at the source, rather than addressing the symptoms of those problems alone. Philanthropy provides opportunities for education, relief, growth and success that may never have been available otherwise.” – National Philanthropic Trust

Mark DeLap is a journalist, photographer and the editor and general manager of the Bladen Journal. To email him, send a message to: mdelap@bladenjournal.com