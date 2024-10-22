ELIZABETHTOWN – The Town of Elizabethtown is inviting residents to meet with town officials to discuss their transportation-related safety concerns in Elizabethtown on Thursday, October 24 from 4 to 8pm at the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy.

According to Town Staff, at the open house-style meeting, residents will have the opportunity to voice their opinions, concerns, and suggestions as it relates to the safety of the town’s transportation infrastructure, including roads, streets, sidewalks, crosswalks, and streetlighting.

The comments gathered from this meeting will be used to inform the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Safety Action Plan that Elizabethtown is currently developing. The Safety Action Plan identifies areas of transportation related safety concern, develops and prioritizes projects to address those areas of concern, and will be used in the future to pursue federal grant monies.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, October 24th, 2024, at the Paul R. Brown Building, Multipurpose Room, at 1360-B Martin Luther King Dr. in Elizabethtown. The public is invited to stop by any time between 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm. Staff will be available for discussion, to answer questions, and conduct several mapping activities; there will not be a formal presentation.

Residents can also submit their comments online, through the project’s data collection tool at https://arcg.is/0GH8fy. The tool asks respondents to mark areas of transportation related safety concern on a map and then provide a brief description of that concern. You can visit the tool as many times as you wish. You can also email your comments to dparker@ctleng.com.