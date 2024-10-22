ROCKY POINTE – The Heide Trask Titans defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 2-1 victory in a Waccamaw Conference clash on Wednesday. Heide Trask junior Eliezer Juarez put the Titans ahead in the first half with a goal and scored another in the second half to decide the match. East Bladen’s Chace Butler scored the lone goal for the Eagles and he was assisted by Gabril Algozy during Wednesday’s match.

Heide Trask’s overall record moved to 7-10-1 and they leapfrogged the Eagles for second-place at 6-2 in the standings after the victory with four matches left to play. The Titans will have a light finish to the season with 3 of their next four games being against teams at the bottom of the Waccamaw standings.

East Bladen’s record moves to 8-6-1 and their conference record is now 6-2-1. They will have an opportunity to make up ground with their next matchup against the winless West Columbus Vikings at home this Monday. East Bladen will close out their season with games against West Columbus (0-11, 0-9), Whiteville (3-14-1, 3-4-1) and Pender (15-4, 8-0).

BOYS SOCCER:

Hoke 3, East Bladen 0

East Bladen 5, Union 2

East Duplin 3, East Bladen 1

East Bladen 3, Union 0

Clinton 8, East Bladen 0

Hobbton 5, East Bladen 4

East Bladen 1, South Columbus 0

East Bladen 3, Whiteville 2

East Bladen 3, Heide Trask 2

East Bladen 9, West Columbus 0

East Bladen 1, East Columbus 1

East Bladen 3, South Columbus 0

East Bladen 5, East Columbus 1

Pender 2, East Bladen 1

Heide Trask 2, East Bladen 1

West Columbus(Oct. 21st-VAR ONLY 6 PM)

at Whiteville(Oct. 23rd)

Pender(Oct. 30th)

2024 Roster:

Ishaq Algozy(fr)

Andrio Garcia(Fr.)

Victor Alonzo(Fr.)

Connor Hill(Fr.)

Trey Wilson(Fr.)

Tyler Griffin(Fr.)

Kyran Mckoy(So.)

Landyn Scott(So.)

Treydon Scott(Jr.)

Geo Reyes(Jr.)

Fernando Rebollar(Sr.)

Colton Daly (Jr.)

Fox Sutton(Fr.)

Colin King(Sr)

Chace Butler (Sr.)

Marco Ventura(Sr.)

Tevin McClean (Jr.)

Tyler Eason (So.)

Easton Bostic(Jr.)

Davion Lewis(Jr.)

Gabril Algozy(Sr.)

Damian Alonzo-Sanchez(So)

Ethan Metz(So)

Jayce Hatcher(So)

JD McArthur(So)

Joesph Perez(Sr.)

AROUND THE WACCAMAW:

[10/14]Pender(15-4, 8-0) 2, East Bladen(8-6-1, 6-2-1) 1

East Columbus(1-9-4, 1-5-3) 2, Whiteville(3-14-1, 3-4-1) 2

South Columbus(3-12-1, 3-5-1) 9, West Columbus(0-11, 0-9) 0