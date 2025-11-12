The West Bladen girls’ basketball team will continue its quest to build its program and expects to be more competitive this season, according to head coach Alvin Thompson.

The Knights were 6-16 last season, which included only two wins in 10 Southeastern Conference games, and did not qualify for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs.

“I think we could be real competitive,” said Thompson, a Bladenboro High School graduate who will be in his second season as the girls’ basketball coach. “If we can survive injuries and get everybody doing their role, I think we could be real competitive in the conference and can be among the top tier in the conference. I’m pretty excited.”

One area the Knights will seek to improve is simply putting the ball in the basket. Defensively, West Bladen allowed a respectable 52 points per game last season, but managed to score an average of only 31 points per game.

“The girls play hard and do what you’re asking them to do, then the wins and losses will take care of themselves,” Thompson said. “When you’re trying to rebuild, because the bulk of our team is going to be freshmen and sophomores again, the thing is to keep the girls going, put them in a situation where we are competitive.

“Now, we definitely got to create some individual offensive skills. That will be a challenge for us. Essentially, I think we will be OK,” Thompson said.

Last season’s leading scorer, senior Kali Allen, who averaged 8.1 points per game, and senior Natalee Sykes, who averaged 5.2 points per game last season, are back. Senior Jahyrah Priest injured her knee playing softball and is hopeful of returning at some point this season. Senior Tah’lela Bethea, who was a standout on the front line of the volleyball team, has joined the basketball team this season.

Sophomores Amiya McCarty, a point guard, and JaNya McKeithan played in 20 and 21 games, respectively, last season and are expected to see more playing time this season. Junior Saniya Martin should help with inside play.

“McKeithan has been working all summer and has gotten so much better,” Thompson. “McCarty will probably run point. She’s really improved.”

Lauryn Lesane, Serenity Council and Abigail Dew will be moving up from the junior varsity team.

“It’s like I tell the girls, we play for March (and the playoffs),” Thompson said. “That’s our goal. Just get better and better each week. If things should happen and we improve, then I think we can be a playoff team.”

ROSTER (Varsity and JV)

Seniors: Kali Allen, Natalee Sykes, Jahyrah Priest, Tah’lela Bethea

Juniors: Saniya Martin, Harmony Richardson

Sophomores: Amiya McCarty, Lauryn Lesane, Serenity Council, Abigail Dew, JaNya McKeithan, Haley Taylor, Bekah Arnold, Abigail Dicicco

Freshmen: Hadley Dove, Kynzlee Wood, Domonyque Blackwell, Logan Powers, Zir’rihana White

SCHEDULE

Game times are 6 p.m. unless noted

November

18 – at East Columbus; 20 – Union; 21 – West Columbus

December

2 – East Columbus; 9 – at East Bladen; 12 – at Farmville; 19 – Farmville; 22 – at North Johnston in Excel/KW Locksmith Invitational; 23 – TBD in Excel/KW Locksmith Invitational, North Johnston High School, TBA

January

9 – at Whiteville; 14 – East Bladen; 16 – Fairmont; 20 – Red Springs; 21 – at West Columbus; 23 – at South Columbus; 27 – at South Brunswick; 30 – Whiteville

February

3 – at Fairmont; 6 – at Red Springs; 10 – South Columbus; 13 – South Brunswick

