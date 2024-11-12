It’s getting to that time of year for heavy jackets, gloves and a hearty comforting Beef Vegetable Soup to keep that chill off. This recipe is one that is simple to put together and just let it simmer until the beef just melts in your mouth! There are so many variations in making this and I found these ingredients marry well.

Here is your shopping list:

1. 2- 2/12 lbs. Beef Chuck (you can use stew meat but I prefer cutting my own to the right size and removing the fat)

2. 2 Bay leaves

3. 1 Large Carrot (peeled and cut into small pieces)

4. 2 ears of Corn (Shucked and kernels cut off the cob) or 2 cans of vacuum-packed corn)

5. ½ bag of fresh or frozen Green Beans (cut into bite-size pieces)

6. 1 small Onion diced

7. 1 Red Bell Pepper (seeded and chopped)

8. 1 small Bag of Frozen

9. 1 can of Diced Tomatoes (with juices)

10. 2 Yellow Potatoes (cut into small pieces)

11. 64 oz. Beef Stock or Broth

12. 32 oz. of Vegetable Stock or Broth

13. Garlic Infused Olive Oil

14. Salt & Pepper

15. 1 Tbsp dried Oregano

16. 1 Tbsp dried Parsley

Take a small saucepan filled with salted water and parboil the diced potatoes until al-dente and drain. While that is cooking, take a larger pot or Dutch oven and heat with the garlic-infused olive oil (or you can use a good grade of olive oil and fresh finely chopped garlic).

Take the cut meat and add to the pot and toss until brown on all sides. Season with salt and pepper. Do not drain. Add all the vegetables (make sure to drain the potatoes before adding). Stir in the Oregano and Parsley. Add more salt and pepper to taste. Add the beef and vegetable stock/broth. Stir and simmer for about ½ hour so the meat will be tender and the vegetables absorb the flavors. Add more stock/broth or vegetable for that matter if desired. Serve with crusty bread and butter.

Fun Fact: Is there really a difference between Stock and Broth? The answer is Yes. They can be used interchangeably but are not identical. The main differences are the ingredients, how they are cooked and the resulting flavor and consistency. Broth is cooked with meat on the bone for a shorter period of time. Stock is usually made with just bones cooked for a longer period of time. Both use vegetables and herbs but stock usually does not contain added salt and because it is cooked for a longer period of time, the collagen and gelatin in the bones will make stock a bit thicker than broth. So, it is a matter of taste. I sometimes mix them both but I can tell you that I’ve found that adding Vegetable Stock/Broth to any soup, gravy, etc., adds a bit of a sweeter flavor. Go crazy and experiment!

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at thecia1@hotmail.com or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia