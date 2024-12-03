This holiday favorite will spice up and accentuate your table. Don’t forget to add perhaps a hint of Cayenne or some cranberry garnish to complete the ensemble.

Probably should just make two… it goes faster than you think!

Your opening ingredients for a legendary night can start as an entire charcuterie or a simple intimate with paired glasses of wine.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with temperatures falling, streets full of festive decorations and kitchens with the delightful aroma of baked cookies as we start to prepare for the holiday festivities!

Please, let’s not forget the traditional Cheeseball appetizer.

There are so many to choose from whether sweet or savory and with or without nuts. Honestly, I’ve never been a great fan of Cheeseballs, but maybe it’s because I never really had one that satisfied my tastebuds.

This recipe, however, is both sweet and savory and you just can’t go wrong with pistachios. I now see the Cheeseball in a whole new light!

The measured ingredients below can make either one giant ball or two medium size balls (I prefer the 2 medium-size so that you can get a taste of pistachio in every bite).

Here is your shopping list:

1. 1 8 oz block of room temperature cream cheese

2. 1 block of Boursin Cheese (garlic & herb) room temperature

3. 4 oz of crumbled feta cheese

4. 3 Tbsp sour cream

5. 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese

6. ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

7. 3-4 oz. of crispy prosciutto (or bacon)

8. 1-2 finely chopped green pears (with skin on)

9. 2 Tbsp fig jam (and more for garnish)

10. Chopped pistachios

Combine all ingredients except for the pistachios. Shape into 1 or 2 balls and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Chill for at least 24 hours. Once chilled, roll in the chopped pistachios until fully covered. Serve with your favorite crackers or toasted crostini and additional fig jam.

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at thecia1@hotmail.com or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia