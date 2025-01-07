BLADENBORO-The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the South Columbus Stallions for a 54-53 victory last Thursday for a non-conference match-up to start the New Year. West Bladen’s overall record moves to 3-7 and they’ll move on to play against St. Pauls this Tuesday for their SAC 6 opener. St. Pauls’ will enter the Castle with an overall record of 10-2 and they suffered a 14-point defeat to Fairmont in a holiday tournament match-up in their last game of 2024.

St. Pauls’ junior guard Zhari Shipman is averaging 17.1 ppg and she dropped 30 points in her team’s recent defeat to Fairmont. The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes have been dominant so far this season and they’ll begin their SAC 6 Conference title defense against Red Springs this Tuesday. Fairmont’s Taniya Sims has averaged a double-double this season with a team-high 15.9 ppg and she’s averaged a team-high 11.3 rebounds per game.

Red Springs has an overall record of 2-9 and they’ll play a non-conference match-up against Pender before their clash with Fairmont. They will also play St. Pauls this Friday for yet another conference clash this Friday. The Clinton Darkhorses moved to an overall record of 7-3 after steamrolling the Union Spartans last friday for a 52-8 victory. The Darkhorses will travel away to Lakewood on Monday before taking on Midway on the road this Tuesday and they’ll host West Bladen this Friday.

Midway has an overall record of 5-4 and they suffered a 30 point defeat against Lakewood last Friday. The Raiders will host the Darkhorsesbefore travelling away to take on Fairmont in two straight SAC 6 match-ups.

WEST BLADEN GIRLS BASKETBALL 24/25:

Bristol Allen FR.

Kali Allen JR.

Alina Chavez SR.

Serenity Council FR.

Micheala Hester FR.

Holland Davis SR.

Laurin Lesane FR.

Saniya Martin SO.

Amiya McCarty FR.

JaNya McKeithan FR.

Natalee Sykes JR.

Addison Wilcox FR.

Aniya Willis FR.

Jahyrah Priest JR.

Vera Valentiner FR.