ELIZABETHTOWN – The Heide Trask Titans defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 61-45 victory in a Waccamaw Conference clash last Tuesday night. The Titans got 36-points from junior Mathias Sonne, sophomore Gio Diggers and sophomore KJ Murphy with 12 points between the three of them. Diggers snagged 14 rebounds to finish the night with a double-double and senior Trey Cheatam had 11 rebounds to lead the Titans.

The Titans continued winning form with a home victory over South Columbus last Thursday night. Heide Trask moved their overall record to 7-8 with their third straight win and they currently sit in the fifth-place spot of the conference standings with a 2-2 record. The Eagles drop to an overall record of 6-7 and they remain middle of the pack in the conference with a 2-2 record.

East Bladen were slated to take on West Columbus last Friday but due to winter weather the game has been postponed to January 29th at Cerro Gordo. They will instead travel away to Topsail(6-7) for their next game this Tuesday in their latest non-conference test. Topsail suffered a five point defeat at home to West Brunswick in their last game. Junior guard Rhett Britt dropped 17 points to lead Topsail in scoring in their last game despite the loss.

The Pirates have three guys averaging double-digits in scoring so far this season; Senior guard Spencer Henry leads the team with 15.2 ppg, Britt has been averaging 14 ppg and junior forward Duron Vaughn is averaging 10.3 ppg this season. Vaughn has also been a monster on the boards with 10 rebounds per game as one of Topsails’ most important players.

The Eagles will host the Whiteville Wolfpack on Friday for a conference matchup as they’ll conclude their week. The Whiteville Wolfpack got an 11 point victory over Scotland in their last game to move to an overall record of 7-5. The Wolfpack are first in the Waccamaw Conference with a 3-0 record and they’ll host Pender on Thursday before travelling to East Bladen.

East Columbus dropped down to second in the standings at 2-1 after their recent defeat to Whitevill and they moved to an overall record 6-7. The Gators next game will be against a red-hot Heide Trask team this Friday in their latest conference match up. Senior guard Jaden Troy has been leading the Gators this season with 19 ppg in a decent year for the Boys out of Lake Waccamaw. East Columbus is just one win from beating their record from last season and they’ll have almost a month of basketball to achieve it.

The South Columbus Stallions have been rolling this season with an overall record of 9-5 but they’ve lost two of their last three. South Columbus held firm in third-place after dropping their second straight game in conference to Heide Trask. The Stallions will have the week off and they’ll return to the court to face off with Whiteville at home on the 21st. Pender had a late start to the season but they were able to improve their record to 2-7 with a non-conference victory over Red Springs.

The Patriots will hit the road to play a non-conference game against Lakewood(7-1) on Monday and then they’ll play Whiteville away from home on Thursday for a conference match-up. West Columbus were on the receiving end of a 42 point defeat to West Bladen last Wednesday as they fell to an overall record of 3-10. The Viking sit at the bottom of Waccamaw standings with an 0-3 record but they’ll have a chance to grab their first conference win on the road against Pender on Friday.

EAST BLADEN ROSTER 24/25:

Dominick Collins SR.

Chace Butler SR.

Sherman Long SR.

Kewone Maynor SR.

Shane Harkins SR.

Keyshawn Kemp JR.

Dashon Campbell JR.

Tevin McClean JR.

Khalil McKoy JR.

Yoni Gonzalez JR.