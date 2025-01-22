Home News Temperatures won’t melt ice today NewsTop Stories Temperatures won’t melt ice today January 22, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint SNOW LEAVES ICY ROADS Your safety is our top priority. As you wake up to a beautiful blanket of snow we remind you the road conditions deteriorated through the night. Please stay home if possible. View Comments Elizabethtown broken clouds enter location -0.9 ° C -0.7 ° -1.1 ° 52 % 4.6kmh 75 % Thu 1 ° Fri -2 ° Sat 5 ° Sun 4 ° Mon 6 °