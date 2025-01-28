Into the oven for the final leg of the journey.

What better way to Anyone’s Heart than to make a dinner that is tasty and comforting. This recipe has sometimes been called “Married Me Chicken.” There’s no guaranty to a proposal but I did want to share this in time for Valentine’s Day, cause, who knows…

Here is your shopping list:

1. 2 Large Boneless Chicken Breasts

2. 2 Cloves of minced garlic

3. ¾ Cups of Chicken Broth (I used Vegetable Broth as it gives a sweeter taste)

4. ½ Cup of Heavy Cream (at room temperature)

5. 1/3 Cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese (at room temperature)

6. ½-1 Cup of sun-dried tomatoes

7. 1 Tsp dried Oregano

8. ½ Tsp crushed red pepper flakes (if you like a bit of heat)

9. Fresh Basil (for garnish)

10. Olive Oil

11. Salt and Pepper to Taste

12. Cooked Penne Pasta

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Take the chicken breasts and lightly sprinkle with baking soda (optional) to tenderize. Make sure to do both sides and rub in. Let sit for five minutes. Season both sides with salt and pepper.

Heat a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Once heated, add the olive oil. When it’s shimmery, place the chicken breasts in the skillet and sear on both sides (about 3-4 minutes a side) until lightly golden brown.

You do not want to fully cook the chicken at this time as it will fully cook in the oven. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Return the skillet to stovetop and reduce the heat to medium-low. Sauté the minced garlic for about one minute. Add broth, scrape and stir. Remove the skillet to the cool side of the stove and let slightly cool. Add the heavy cream and whisk.

Once the liquids are blended, sprinkle the Parmesan cheese and stir until melted. Move back to the hot burner and continue stirring for about one minute. Add the sun-dried tomatoes, oregano and red pepper flakes. Adjust sauce with salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a slow simmer over medium-low heat while continuing to stir. Add the chicken breasts.

Flip a couple of times to cover both sides with the sauce. Place the skillet in the oven and bake uncovered for 12-15 minutes (Thermometer should read 160 degrees). Remove and spoon sauce over the chicken. Let it rest for about five minutes (the chicken will continue to cook during this time to about 165 degrees). Sprinkle with chopped basil and serve over Penne Pasta.

Note: Sun-dried tomatoes come either in a package or oil-packed in a jar. If using oil-packed, make sure to pat them dry a bit. Otherwise, the cream sauce may come out a bit oily.

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at thecia1@hotmail.com or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia