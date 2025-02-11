BLADEN COUNTY – On Friday, January 31, at approximately 8:06 p.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal hit and run collision on NC 53 in Bladen County.

The initial investigation has revealed that a pedestrian was walking west near the 5900 block of NC 53 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer failed to remain at the scene and fled the area after impact. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white tractor-trailer with front end damage.

The deceased has been identified as Daishaun Demetric Edler, 24 years old, of White Oak.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s Troop B, District 5 is requesting the public’s help regarding this collision. Those with information can call the State Highway Patrol by dialing *HP (47), or by dialing 1-800-334-7411