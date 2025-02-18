Have you ever had a friend say “Let’s get some sushi” and you just want to turn the other way and maybe just vomit? I am a fan of sushi but my husband does not like raw fish. So, I came up with an alternative where we can share a sushi meal together…

Here is your shopping List:

1. 8 slices of prosciutto

2. Fresh Burrata Cheese or Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

3. Baby Arugula

4. Sun-dried tomatoes

5. Fresh Basil

6. Fresh cracked pepper

7. Balsamic Glaze

Lay out a piece of parchment paper (or wax paper). Take 4 slices of the prosciutto and layer them next to each other, slightly overlapping. Take another 4 slices and do the same just above the first layer and slightly overlap on the lower layer.

Next, take a handful of the Arugula and spread across the bottom layer of the prosciutto. The next layer should be the sun-dried tomatoes. Then break apart the Burrata cheese (or Mozzarella Cheese) and layer on top of the sun-dried tomatoes. Season the mozzarella with the cracked pepper.

Drizzle the balsamic glaze on top of the cheese then add a thin layer of fresh basil. Starting at the bottom, roll up tightly (like a sushi roll). Wrap in plastic and store in the refrigerator until ready to serve or, if serving immediately, cut into ¾ inch slices. Drizzle with more balsamic glaze. Serve with chopsticks!

Here’s Fun Facts about sushi: sushi is the wrapping of raw fish in rice.

This practice did not originate in Japan but in South-East Asia where raw fish was packed in a ball of rice to help protect it from insects and prevent it from spoiling. However, the rice would eventually spoil.

Once the fish was consumed, the rice would be thrown away until… the custom changed and now the fresh fish is wrapped in rice which has been prepared with rice wine vinegar and white sugar. So, anything wrapped using this method is considered ‘sushi’ so long as there is vinegared rice used in the roll.

The Italian method, however, replaces the rice with delicious fresh burrata or mozzarella cheese!

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at thecia1@hotmail.com or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia