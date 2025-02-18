Bladen Community College welcomed Terri Dennison as the new small business center director. Dennison was previously the communications and marketing director for the town of Elizabethtown.

DUBLIN – Bladen Community College has announced the appointment of Terri Dennison as the new director of the college’s Small Business Center (SBC).

“After having worked with the Town of Elizabethtown and the Chamber of Commerce for several years, I have decided to try a new challenge,” Dennison said. “Recognizing that the spirit of entrepreneurship is very much alive here and that small businesses are important to the past and future of Bladen County; I have accepted the position of Small Business Center Director at Bladen Community College. In my new role, I will remain active with the Chamber of Commerce and the Tourism Promotion Committee. I hope to use my connections with local, county and state agencies for the benefit of potential and existing businesses. Besides offering a full schedule of business development courses, the Small Business Center does one-on-one counselling. Click here for a list of upcoming classes.”

In her new role, Dennison will oversee programs designed to support local entrepreneurs and small business owners, offering personalized one-on-one counseling and a variety of free seminars and workshops aimed at fostering business growth.

Dennison moved to North Carolina from Pennsylvania in 2019 and swiftly immersed herself in the local business community. As the Director of Communication and Marketing for the Town of Elizabethtown, as well as the Executive Director of the Elizabethtown White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, she fostered strong relationships and championed economic development initiatives.

In collaboration with the town and county agencies, Dennison deepened her understanding of the challenges facing small businesses in the region, further solidifying her commitment to supporting their growth and success.

“We are excited to welcome Terri Dennison to Bladen Community College,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, President of Bladen Community College. “Her extensive experience working with local businesses and her passion for community growth make her the perfect fit for leading the Small Business Center. We look forward to the innovative ideas and support she will bring to our entrepreneurs.”

The Bladen Community College Small Business Center, located in the Essic Williams Administration Building on campus, is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and small business owners thrive.

The center offers free, confidential one-on-one counseling to assist with business planning, marketing, financing, and more. In addition to personalized counseling, the center hosts free seminars and workshops on various business topics throughout the year. Small Business Center Hours of Operation: Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Individuals interested in scheduling an appointment or learning more about available services are encouraged to stop by the Small Business Center or contact the office at 910-879-5572.

”I am thrilled to join the Bladen Community College team and to continue my work with the local business community,” said Dennison. “The Small Business Center is a vital resource, and I look forward to supporting entrepreneurs as they work to grow their businesses and contribute to the local economy.”