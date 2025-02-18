BLADENBORO-The West Bladen Lady Knights finish their regular-season with an overall record of 6-15 and they finished in fifth-place for the SAC 6 with a record of 2-8. They defeated Red Springs last Friday for a three point victory at home to leapfrog the Midway Lady Raiders in the standings. West Bladen honored their two senior players Alina Chavez and Holland Davis last Friday during Senior Night. The Lady Knights will travel to the Clinton Darkhores in the first round of the conference tournament this Tuesday in hopes to keep their season alive. The Darkhorses finished the regular-season with an overall record of 15-9 and they claimed third-place in the conference standings with a 6-4 record.

The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes earned the number-one seed in the conference tournament after sweeping their conference foes for a 10-0 record. Fairmont will host Midway in the opening round of the tournament to tip off their postseason journey. Midway finished the regular-season last Friday with six straight losses as their overall record skid to 7-12. St. Pauls claimed second-place in the conference standings at 8-2 and they opened the first round of the tournament by hosting Red Springs.

St. Pauls’ only losses in conference play were against the regular-season champions out of Fairmont. The Lady Bulldogs will enter the tournament on a two game win streak and they will hope to avenge their losses against Fairmont by meeting them in the final on Thursday.

