ELIZABETHTOWN-The West Bladen Knights defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 60-18 victory in a non-conference match-up last Thursday. Junior guard Jackson Pait got hot from beyond the arc in the third quarter as the Knights ran away with the game to seal a decisive victory over their rivals. Pait finished the game with 16 points to lead all scorers but the Knights starting five were clicking on both the defensive and offensive side of the ball. Senior center Chase Wiilamsl and Tylik McCall had 14 points apiece, and senior guard Hezekiah Adams concluded the night with 12 points.

East Bladen were first on the board with a put-back finish from senior guard Kewone Maynor as he leapt high into the air to grab a missed shot. McCall immediately answered on the other end by splashing a three-pointer from the corner to give the Knights an early lead. The host passed the ball around the perimeter looking for a lane inside but eventually turned the ball over. West Bladen failed to capitalize on the turnover, missing a couple shots in one possession after fighting for the offensive board underneath the basket.

Adams ripped possession back a few moments later and wheeled down the floor on the fastbreak; he was fouled in the process and proceeded to add two more points on the Knights tally to go up 5-2. The Eagles would turn the ball over once more and McCall would drain another three to stretch the host deficit to six. Senior guard Dominick Collins provided the answer the Eagles were looking for after creating a slither of space between him and his defender for a mid-range pull-up.

The host would be able to force a turnover but their opponents were quick to stop them in transition. West Bladen took advantage of a second chance opportunity as Adams splashed a three-pointer to make the score 12-4 with the first quarter winding down. Maynor was active on the offensive boards again and he was able to finish from in close to keep the game at a six point difference. Adams immediately answered with a mid-range shot to conclude the first quarter at 14-6.

West Bladen opened the next quarter with a turnover but their opponents failed to get their three-pointer to fall on the other end. Adams went back to his mid-range game to extend the visitors lead to 10. West Bladen continued their dominance with a deep-three from Pait after a series of missed shots and turnovers from both teams. East Bladen missed on the other end but were able to come down with the offensive board; the visitors quickly clamped down on their opponents and the Eagles suffered another turnover. Williams grabbed an offensive rebound and finished through contact to widen the Knights cushion at the top.

Maynor responded with a fade away jumper to end the Eagles momentary cold-run with under four minutes to play in the first half. Both teams traded missed shots from range and the hosts were able to take advantage with junior center Dashon Campbell finishing in close to slash the deficit to 11. Williams snatched an offensive board out of his opponents hands and dropped a field goal attempt underneath the rim to reassert the visitors dominance.

East Bladen sharp-shooter Sherman Long was able to respond with a three-pointer from the wing to keep their rivals within ten. The visitors attempted a quick shot with the clock approaching the halftime buzzer but went without luck. Adams was able to clamp down on his opponent’s quick advance with a steal and he kicked the ball ahead to junior guard Keonta Hill as the Knights went into the break ahead 25-13.

The third quarter started with Pait draining a three-pointer from the top of the key to reignite the visitors out of the break. Adams snatched yet another steal and finished through contact on the fastbreak to help stretch the Knights lead to 20. McCall received a pass from sophomore forward Kendall Lesane for a three-pointer to make the score 42-14 after a few minutes in the third quarter. East Bladen’s cold streak to start the second half would finally come to an end with Collins draining a mid-range effort but there was plenty of work to be done in order for the host to salvage the game.

Pait would make his second three-pointer of the quarter to make the game 45-16 with 2:42 remaining in the third. East Bladen would suffer a turnover coming out of a timeout and Pait would elect to shoot the three-pointer on the fast break for a successful conversion. The host concluded the third quarter with a missed shot and three straight turnovers. McCall scored the final five points of the third quarter as the Knights went into the final eight minutes ahead by 37.

The Knights got their 16th straight win on Friday against the Red Springs Red Devils to conclude their regular-season at 23-1. Williams led all scorers with 32 points against their SAC 6 opponents and Pait dropped 14 points in the win at home. West Bladen secured their third straight SAC 6 Conference title as they finished their regular-season conference schedule at 10-0. This season’s effort has earned them the top seed in the conference tournament and their next opponents will be the Clinton Darkhorses’(4-20, 1-9).

WEST BLADEN ROSTER 24/25:

Hezekiah Adams SR.

Ty’Leak Ballard SR.

Demarion Bryant JR.

Hunter Hester SR.

Keonta Hill JR.

Kendall Lesane SO.

Tylik McCall JR.

Conner Monroe SR.

Jackson Pait JR.

Jamari Adams-Peterson JR.

Justin Spaulding JR.

Chase Williams SR.