A grateful owner, Ashlynn Dickerson Sholar was exuberant as she welcomed the community into her newly opened salon. The hair salon is a one-stop beauty shop for hair, skin, nails and so much more.

With the ribbon cut and the Golden Slate Salon officially a downtown E-Town business, Ashlynn Dickerson Sholar and her team of skilled cosmetologists rejoiced and thanked the community who had come out on a cold day to embrace them.

In a warm welcome on a very chilly day, the Golden Slate Salon was officially welcomed to E-Town in a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Business owner Ashlynn Dickerson Sholar was excited at the response of so many who turned out to wish her well.

Ashlynn Dickerson Sholar listened as many came to speak a word of encouragement and welcome to the Elizabethtown business community. Although she said that she shied away from becoming a business owner, her father was a big encouraging factor.

The Golden Slate Salon saw a large crowd gather for the grand opening and ribbon cutting at 106 W. Broad Street in Elizabethtown. Speakers who helped welcome her were Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce representative Amy Hudson and local downtown business owner Ricky Leinwand.

ELIZABETHTOWN – Another option in health, beauty and personal care is now available downtown.

The Golden Slate Salon had their official grand opening with a ribbon cutting Feb. 21 on a chilly but very bright and sunny afternoon at 116 W. Broad Street. The Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting which brought out a large crowd of well-wishers from the community.

Ashlynn Dickerson Sholar who has been a cosmetologist for five years after finishing her education at Robeson Community College finally decided to finally pull the trigger on opening her own salon.

“I ran away from opening a salon for a really long time,” Sholar said. “Everybody told me I should open it and I didn’t want to get into that. Then I went to a color class back in March 2024 and the girl who taught it just opened up her own salon and she talked about the experience. It opened up a whole new world to me. Ever since then, I knew I had to open up my own salon. I knew I had to become someone who could make a pathway for stylists who may need extra help making it into the field.”

In a building that was vacant downtown, the vision began to take place for Sholar.

“I wanted to create an environment for clients to come in and feel that they are very welcome,” she said. “Make sure that everyone belongs – it doesn’t matter who you are or what you are. I wanted a place where people could come in and feel like they were at home and you never feel judged.”

Sholar, who comes from White Oak has always remained true to her small-town roots and genuine southern hospitality.

“Not only are we very welcoming, but a lot of my stylists offer a variety of services such as nail care, skincare, makeup, and all hair services including all textures and color services for your hair,” she said. “We have a natural haircare stylist, people who deal with a lot of curls including myself specializing in curl-specialty and am a blonde specialist.”

At 24 years old, Sholar seems wise beyond her years and since this is the first time she’s run a business, that is an important attribute. When asked if it was scary or overwhelming she said not and pointed to her incredible support system.

“I have a good avenue filled with people who can help me in the navigation of it all,” she said.

Sholar found the downtown building by being a regular shopper at Leinwands. Ricky Leinwand is a friend of their family and when he found out what her goals and aspirations were, along with the fact that she was looking for a building, he immediately knew that he could be of some help.

“When I came into town looking for a building to rent, I went around and asked people if they knew of anyone who had a building rental,” Sholar said. “Ricky said, ‘Actually, I have one open.’ I toured the place and I knew it was a place I could build my business in. We remodeled a little bit and I also painted. We had to plumb the entire building and rewire the entire thing to fit stations and shampoo bowls and stylist chairs.”

The salon hit the ground running and opened with a full schedule of hours, being open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. They are also open on Saturdays but by appointment only and they do take walk-ins throughout the week.

At this point the salon has two nail artists, an esthetician with another one coming at the end of March. I also have six stylists. Sholar also mentioned that she is looking to add three more stylists to her team.

“I have three stylist chairs open,” she said. “I am looking for anybody in all walks of life to come in and fill those positions.”

Although this salon does not cater to those clients looking for Botox, Sholar said that she will be hosting events that will cater to those special things.

Before cutting the ribbon at the event, Amy Hudson welcomed the salon to the downtown business family and Sholar addressed and thanked the large crowd for their support.

“My dad always pushed me after I got my license to open a salon,” she said. “Although I told him that it was a crazy idea to do that, here we are. We started renovating the building in November and opened our doors Jan. 16 of this year.”