The first step looks like a mystery as the yeast is working hard in the dough.

As it is baking - your house turned into the smell of my childhood.

Who really likes making freshly baked, homemade, crusty bread for dunking in your favorite soup and that makes your house smell delicious? Not Me! All the precise measuring, sitting around waiting for the dough to rise, kneading, rising again only to find that the end result is a mess. Guess what… I found a 3-ingredient recipe that is simple, with no kneading and makes for the best tasting bread that I’ve ever had. I suggest you really try this one.

Here is your shopping list:

1. 3 Cups all-purpose flour

2. 2 tsp salt (I used grey salt, but you can use any type)

3. 2-1/4 tsp (or 1 packet) of Fast or Instant Yeast

4. 1-3/4 C very warm water

5. Flour for dusting

6. Large pot with Lid or Dutch oven

Take the first 3 ingredients and mix together in a large mixing bowl. Add the very warm water and stir with a large wooden spoon until it is mixed well and all the flour is incorporated. Cover with a towel and place in an unheated oven for two hours until it has doubled in size and has lots of air holes.

Take a large piece of parchment paper and sprinkle generously with flour. Turn the dough onto the parchment paper. Fold the dough 4 times by taking each end and folding in toward the middle. Shape the dough into a large ball and place on the parchment paper. Turn the bowl upside down over the dough and let it rest another 15 minutes.

While the dough is resting, preheat the oven to 450 degrees (with the Dutch oven inside so that it heats up as well. Once the oven is at 450 degrees, remove the Dutch oven and put a fresh piece of parchment paper inside. Take the dough and place on top of the parchment paper. Score the top with a small square so that the bread rises more evenly. Add 4 ice cubs to the pot (outside of the parchment paper). This will make a nice steam while baking. Put the lid back on and return the oven for another 30 minutes. Remove the lid and bake for another 10-15 minutes or until the bread is golden brown.

Remove the bread from the pot and rest on a cooling rack for 15 minutes. Slice and serve warm slathering with soft butter. Make sure to check out next week’s recipe where you can dunk this delicious bread into a rich soup. Yummy!

Even though “Rustic Bread” is characterized by simple ingredients but long fermentation (like 14 hours or more…) this shorter version of fermentation gives the same results of complex flavors and chewy texture.

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at [email protected] or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia