BLADENBORO – The West Bladen varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams remained unbeaten Tuesday while the Knights’ boys’ soccer team lost their season opener.

Volleyball: West Bladen 3, West Columbus 0

Makenna Thurman and Tahlela Bethea combined for 17 kills as the Knights (2-0) scored their second straight sweep, beating West Columbus 25-12, 25-10, 25-18.

Thurman tallied nine kills and two service aces while Bethea added eight kills and a block as West Bladen set the tone early with strong serving and a balanced offensive attack, according to Coach Jessica Rhodes.

Greer Pope delivered six aces to go along with four kills and multiple assists for the Knight. Natalee Sykes contributed three aces, a kill and multiple assists. Kali Allen contributed three aces and one dig. Libero Emmy Bryant had three service aces, three digs and two assists. Jaylyn Clark added two aces and a kill.

“With contributions coming from every position across the roster the victory highlights the team’s depth and balance as the season continues,” Rhodes said.

West Bladen is scheduled to play at East Bladen on Wednesday.

Boys’ Soccer: North Brunswick 2, West Bladen 1

The Knights lost their much-delayed season opener in a non-conference match against North Brunswick (2-2) on their home pitch.

Jonathan Ortiz scored West Bladen’s goal off a cross from Alejandro Lopez’s free kick. Goalkeeper Dylan Hernandez was credited with five saves.

West Bladen tried three times last week to open its season, but twice was postponed against Union because of rain and had its scheduled match against Lumberton postponed after long-time Pirates coach Kenny Simmons resigned.

The Knights are scheduled to play at Northside-Jacksonville on Wednesday and at East Bladen on Thursday.

JV Volleyball: West Bladen 2, West Columbus 0

West Bladen rolled past the Vikings in straight sets 25-14, 25-11 to remain unbeaten after two matches.

“I’m so proud of how these girls played,” Coach Nikki Bryant said. “They trusted each other, hustled for every point, and really worked as a team. When they play like this, there’s no limit to what they can accomplish.”

Kensleigh Kinlaw tallied three aces, five kills, and a back-row kill for the Knights. Berkleigh Guy added two aces, eight assists, five attacks, and a kill. Addy Wilcox contributed two aces, two kills and six assists. Bristol Allen served five aces and had an attack. Chloe Walters protected the back line with two back-row kills and three assists as libero. Hadley Dove landed a well placed kill. Hailii Andrews delivered an ace and a kill. Abigail DiCicco chipped in with crucial serves and an ace. Maycee Kinlaw contributed an attack. Makenna Bryan made several key saves.

TUESDAY, AUG. 19

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

Varsity: West Bladen 3, West Columbus 0

JV: West Bladen 2, West Columbus 0

Boys’ Soccer

North Brunswick 2, West Bladen 1

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 20

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

West Bladen at Northside-Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

West Bladen at East Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

West Bladen at East Bladen, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 21

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

West Bladen at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

JV Football

Heide Trask at East Bladen, postponed

RECREATION

Tot Soccer at Bladen County Park

Team Chase vs. Team Everest, 6 p.m.

Team Rocky vs. Team Tracker, 6 p.m.

Team Marshall vs. Team Zuma, 6 p.m.