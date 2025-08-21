Isabella Beard had seven service aces Wednesday to spark East Bladen to a 25-18, 26-24 win over county rival West Bladen.

Beard also had six attacks and a kill as the homestanding Eagles improved to 3-1 with the non-conference victory. East Bladen is scheduled to host Clinton on Monday.

Addie Wilcox led West Bladen (2-1) with three service aces, seven assists and four attacks. The Knights are slated to play at West Columbus on Monday.

“I’m so proud of my girls,” East Bladen coach Jessica Eason said. “They work so well together as a team. They have just really become one big family.”

East Bladen controlled play early, racing to a 12-2 lead in the first set. West Bladen trimmed it to 20-14, but could not get closer.

In the second set, East Bladen took an 11-6 lead before the Knights reeled off five straight points, four coming on the serve of Chloe Walters, to tie it at 11-all. West Bladen went ahead 20-15, but the Eagles countered with six straight points, five behind the serve of Maylin McMichael, to take the lead. West Bladen tied it at 24-all with three straight points before East Bladen scored the final two for the victory.

Tenley Dowless and Julia Flowers each had two kills for East Bladen.

Berkleigh Guy had five attacks for West Bladen.

