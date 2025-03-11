Dublin – Bladen Community College is excited to welcome a dynamic new leader, Andrew R. Early III, as the Chef for its culinary program.

With over three decades of diverse experience across the food service industry, Early’s unique combination of military discipline, business acumen, and operational expertise will bring a fresh and exciting perspective to the program.

Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Early is a proud U.S. Army Disabled Veteran who has spent over 30 years honing his leadership and culinary skills across a variety of organizations, including McDonald’s, Cook Out, Five Guys, Red Lobster, and his own restaurant concept, Bayou Seafood Po-Boys & Wings.

He has extensive experience in operations, team development, training, resource management, and logistical planning, all of which will directly contribute to his success in the new role.

“I believe quality of life is essential for maintaining balance and sanity, and for me, that means spending time with family and friends, relaxing on the beach, and watching the sunrise and sunset during cruises,” Early said. “It is this same balance and dedication that I bring to my work. I’m excited to mentor, develop, and guide the next generation of chefs while ensuring operational excellence, creativity, and passion in the kitchen.”

As a former business owner and seasoned consultant, Early has guided entrepreneurs in developing restaurant concepts, streamlining operations, and fostering team collaboration. His entrepreneurial spirit, combined with his leadership experience, makes him an ideal fit for fostering the growth and success of the culinary program.

In addition to his practical experience, Early holds both an Undergraduate and Graduate degree in Business Administration and Operations Management from Fayetteville State University. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship and Business Administration from California Intercontinental University.

“I am truly honored to take on this new role,” Early continued. “I look forward to collaborating with the team and students, offering training and insights that emphasize quality, efficiency, and creativity in the culinary arts. Together, we will strive to achieve excellence in all that we do.”

One of the first courses Early will oversee is the Culinary Fundamentals class, launching in August. This comprehensive class will introduce students to essential culinary techniques, knife skills, kitchen organization, ingredient knowledge, food safety and sanitation, and plating techniques.

The course also emphasizes nutrition basics and kitchen equipment, providing students with a solid foundation for further culinary education or a career in professional kitchens. Additionally, one of the first certifications available through the culinary program will be the Serve Safe Certification course, ensuring students are well-equipped with industry-standard food safety knowledge.

Bladen Community College is excited to welcome Chef Early and look forward to the exciting changes and developments that will unfold under his leadership. His diverse background and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly shape the next generation of culinary talent and leaders. For further information about the culinary program contact Chef Andrew Early at 910.879.5586.