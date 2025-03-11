CALYPSO – The East Bladen Eagles continued their dominant postseason run with a commanding 68-45 victory over the North Duplin Rebels in the fourth round of the state playoffs on Friday night. The Eagles showcased their offensive firepower and relentless defensive pressure, securing yet another victory by a wide margin.

The game opened with both teams displaying high intensity, fully aware of what was at stake in this deep playoff match up. East Bladen quickly found its rhythm, jumping out to an early lead. Despite North Duplin’s aggressive defense, the Eagles capitalized on key possessions.

East Bladen’s Tyliah Freeman and Laila Smith set the tempo early, executing sharp passes and controlling the pace. Freeman found Cabria Baldwin for an inside shot, but a turnover on the next possession allowed North Duplin to respond with a layup of their own. Baldwin struggled at the free-throw line, going 0-for-2 after drawing a foul.

As the quarter progressed, the Eagles’ defensive pressure forced turnovers, leading to fast-break opportunities. NeNe Ward and Smith combined for a series of steals, converting them into quick layups to keep East Bladen in control. At the end of the first period, the Eagles held a solid lead, up 22-12.

The Rebels, led by M’Chelle Jaco and Sophia Davis, attempted to push back in the second quarter. Jaco’s quick hands created back-to-back steals, resulting in transition baskets that cut into the deficit. Davis contributed with a three-pointer, briefly shifting the momentum in North Duplin’s favor.

However, East Bladen’s response was swift. Baldwin connected with Sana’s Singletary on a perfectly timed inbound pass, leading to a layup. A key moment came when Smith intercepted a pass at midcourt, driving down for another score, forcing North Duplin to call a timeout with 6:09 left in the quarter.

The Rebels struggled at the free-throw line, missing crucial opportunities to close the gap. Tateyawna Fasion went 0-for-2 after drawing contact in the paint, while Jaco’s steal on the next play was nullified by a turnover.

East Bladen capitalized on these missed opportunities, with Freeman hitting a mid-range jumper and Baldwin sinking a free throw to push the Eagles ahead. Despite North Duplin’s hustle, the Eagles entered halftime with a commanding 40-20 lead.

Coming out of the locker room, East Bladen continued to execute their game plan effectively. Freeman and Smith, who had been dominant in the first half, continued to disrupt North Duplin’s offense with tight defensive coverage.

The Rebels managed to get some offensive rhythm going behind Davis and Jaco. Davis found Jaco in the lane for a smooth layup, and Fasion redeemed herself at the free-throw line, converting one of two attempts. However, every time North Duplin tried to gain momentum, East Bladen responded.

Freeman executed a perfect steal at the top of the key but missed the layup in transition. Seconds later, Addy Higginbotham of North Duplin corralled a defensive rebound, only to lose possession as Smith forced a turnover, leading to an easy basket.

Midway through the third quarter, the Rebels called another timeout, trailing 48-29, in an attempt to reset. After the break, Baldwin found an opening for a mid-range jumper, and Smith converted another layup following a North Duplin turnover. By the end of the third period, East Bladen had extended their lead to 54-31.

With a comfortable lead heading into the final quarter, East Bladen maintained its composure while continuing to pressure North Duplin defensively. The Rebels showed resilience, with Camden Cox knocking down a jumper and Jaco adding another layup off a crisp pass from Davis. However, East Bladen’s offensive depth proved too much to handle.

Baldwin and Freeman combined for a quick five points, pushing the Eagles’ lead past 20 once again. With under five minutes left, North Duplin attempted to slow the game down, but their struggles from the field persisted.

East Bladen continued to add to their tally, with Singletary securing a late-game layup and Baldwin drawing another trip to the line, converting one of two free throws. As the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Eagles closed out the game with a 68-45 win, securing their place in the next round of the playoffs.

East Bladen head coach Patty Evers praised her team’s effort and execution, particularly highlighting the performances of Freeman and Smith.

“Our girls played extremely hard tonight,” Evers said. “We had a great game plan, and we knew shutting down their key players—Davis and Jaco—would be crucial. We set good screens and came out of the locker room with the expectation to win.”

North Duplin head coach Jon Kornegay acknowledged East Bladen’s dominance while commending his players’ effort.

“Hats off to East Bladen—they played a great game,” Kornegay said. “We struggled with our free throws and finishing layups, but I couldn’t be prouder of how our girls fought. It’s been a privilege to coach this team, and we’re working to build a competitive program.”

With the victory, East Bladen advances to the next round, where they will look to continue their dominant playoff run. Their relentless defense and fast-paced offense have proven to be a winning formula, and they remain a serious contender for the championship.

For North Duplin, the season comes to an end, but their young core and determination signal a promising future for the Rebels program.