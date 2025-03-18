The newly crowned queens for the 2025 White Lake Water Festival pageant were, from left to right front row, Saylor Young Mini Majestic, Aubrey Burkhard Tiny Miss, Courtlyn Smith Little Miss. Second row Josie Gilbert Junior, Miss Maycee Tickle Majestic, Briana Pena Teen and Miss Natalee Sykes - Miss.

WHITE LAKE – Dressed to the nines, the beauty pageant was back in White Lake after over a decade hiatus.

Local beauties headed “Back to the Beach,” to compete for the crowns of Miss White Lake Water Festival 2025.

There had been no White Lake Water Festival pageant since 2011 and that streak ended March 8 of this year with the new and improved children’s and young adult beauty competition. This year’s theme was “Back to the Beach.” It was held at The Venue at the Grand Regal in White Lake and the place was packed with new and former beauty queens along with a room full of spectators, cheerleaders and participants.

It was estimated that 200 people attended the pageant.

A new twist on the opening number and routine was the introduction of former White Lake Water Festival queens who introduced themselves to the audience. One of the bittersweet moments was when Jessica Hardee Miss 2004 was introduced carrying, Kirsten Finley named after Princess 1996 queen Kirsten Beard who had died.

Her picture was memorialized on a special table at the event.

There was also a special treat for those in attendance before the program began as Caitlin Davis & the Rockin’ Carolina Canines took the stage and performed to the delight of the packed house.

The night was such a huge success that the 2025 White Lake Water Festival Miss received a $1,000 scholarship.

For the night and for the for the first time in years, new queens were crowned. Congratulations to the winners and to all who participated in this historic event.

Categories included: Tiny Miss 3-5, Little Miss 6-9, Junior Miss is 10-12, Teen Miss 13-16, Miss 17-21.

More photos can be seen at the Bladen Journal Facebook page from March 9, 2025.