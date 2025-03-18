WINSTON-SALEM-The East Bladen Lady Eagles season ends with defeat in the State Title game last Friday evening to the Cherokee Braves in a 84-48 loss. The Lady Eagles went blow-for-blow with their opponents in the first half but the second half shifted in the Braves favor as they took control of the game. Cherokee senior guard Whitney Rogers dropped a 33-point display in Friday’s game to help her team capture their second straight 1A title. East Bladen senior guard Laila Smith led her team in scoring with 22 points and Iveonna “NeNe” Ward dropped 12 points in the defeat.

The Lady Eagles earned the number-seven seed and they ran through a gauntlet of the best teams the 1A East Region had to offer. They put up 69.4 ppg in the postseason prior to facing Cherokee and they won the majority of their playoff matchup by huge margins. Friday marked the fifth appearance in a State Championship game by East Bladen and all five appearances were led by head coach Patty Evers. Evers stated how proud she was of her team’s effort throughout the playoffs in the postgame presser after the game.

East Bladen finished their season with an overall record of 26-4 and they filled their trophy case this season with a Waccamaw Regular-Season Title, while also adding their fifth Eastern Regional title. Despite coming up short in the end, the Lady Eagles improved from their stellar season prior and saw the emergence of many new faces throughout the season.