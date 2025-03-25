DUBLIN – The 2025 Elementary School Battle of the Books (BOB) competition was held on Tuesday, March 18 at Bladen Community College.

57 students from Bladen Lakes, Bladenboro Primary, East Arcadia School, Dublin Primary, Elizabethtown Primary and Tar Heel School came ready to battle!

After 15 rounds of tough competition, the team from Elizabethtown Primary School was declared the winner! Coached by Caren Long, the team will advance to compete in the regional competition on April 10th in Cumberland County.

Congratulations to the Elizabethtown Primary School BOB Team: Delmar Bartolo, Jay’Cion Bonds, Nora Bridgers, Kimroa Heckstall, Quran Lewis-Gary, Ava Montgomery, Jesus Rebollar Ventura, Delilah Rogers, Maxton Starnes, Joshua Williams, Gaving Wu, and Ariel Zambrano.

Congratulations to the teams from Bladen Lakes, Bladenboro Primary, East Arcadia, Dublin Primary, and Tar Heel who came ready to battle and put up a tough competition! The team fromTar Heel School placed 2nd and Bladen Lakes Primary came in 3rd.

THS Team: Allen Alejo Martinez, Aaron Bethea, Samir Bravo Perez, Amari Fields, Anayeli Gonzalez Villegas, Jada King, Caleb Orellana, Leslie PErez Reyes, Bristol Ratly, Heidy Rodriguez Teran, Joshua Tomas Zacarias, and Coach Aida Taylor.

BLP Team: Olivia Burton, Jesus Delgado Hernamndez, Cailyn Knuth, Mattie Merritt, Hailey McHone, Alonso Sanchez Lopez, Scarlet Stephens, Londyn Townsend, and Coach Megan Kirby.

BPS Team: Jy’Keyius Bethea, Lucas Crilley, Peyton Desappio, Mia Graham, Gavin Richardson, Alyssa Robinson, and Coach MArtha Walters.

EAS Team: Lilly Arias, Daziyah Beatty, Aileen Caballero, Madison Caballero Salinas, Itzel Cabrera Cruz, Julio Ortiz-Schultz, LaQuan Richardson, Leise’ Terry, and Coach Sheila Newkirk.

DPS Team: Adelind Brisson, Annabelle Diehm, Bailey Fields, Charlie Greene, Alivia Hawkins, Jordan Lee, Gregory McKiver, Gardenia Mendiola-Gamas, Amir Mitchell, Kaydence Monroe, Betsy Rojo Martinez, Kingston Russell, and Coach Whitney Kinlaw.

A special thank you to our BCS team members that served as Time Keepers, Scorekeepers, Judges and Door Guides!