BLADENBORO – The first weekend in April will kick off many activities in Bladen County.

In addition to the Colt Ford 5K in Dublin at the Lu Mil Vineyard & Winery, there will be an all-day “Spring Fling” which will take place from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. in Bladenboro. It’s an official wake-up to spring on Saturday April 5.

The opening ceremony in the Boro will take place promptly at 10 a.m. and they will kick off a day filled with local talent entertaining throughout the day. A special addition this year will be the Pound Cake Baking Contest.

Entries should be received by noon and the winner will be announced at 1 p.m. The grand prize winner will a trophy and $100.

An Easter egg hunt will be held for the kids and will begin at 2 p.m. Lucky eggs will be hidden and when found, prizes will be awarded.

What would a spring fling be without a hula-hoop contest which will begin at 2:30 p.m. Age groups for this twisting contest will be 5-7, 8-10, 11-13, 14 and up. Prizes will be awarded for each category and an overall grand prize will be also be awarded.

At 5 p.m. the party will heat up once again as Black Water Band will take the stage and play until the conclusion of the day with hopefully a spectacular sunset at around 8 p.m. A host of food trucks and craft vendors will be there all day.

If you have any questions, you can contact Joyce Walters from Boost the Boro at: 910-872-1752.