Did you ever have a hankering for something sweet where a cookie would just hit the spot but really didn’t want them lying around to finish the whole bag?

This recipe is the perfect solution to satisfying that one-time craving and is quick and easy. You can always add tweak it a bit for a different flavor depending on your mood.

Here is your shopping list:

1. 4 Tbsp salted butter (melted…not boiled)

2. 4 tbsp brown sugar

3. 2 tbsp white granulated sugar

4. 1 egg yolk (room temperature)

5. ½ C flour

6. ¼ tsp baking soda

7. ¼ tsp cinnamon

8. ¼ tsp vanilla

9. 3 tbsp old fashion oats

10. ½ C chocolate Chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Place butter in a microwave safe bowl and melt in the microwave (for about 30 secs) just to melt at warm temperature so that it dissolves the sugars that you will be adding in the next steps. Do not let it come to a boil.

Stir in the brown sugar and white granulated sugar and mix well until smooth. Add the egg yolk and mix. Stir in the cinnamon and vanilla. Mix in the Flour and baking soda. Fold in the oats. Add the chocolate chips and mix until evenly incorporated (do not overmix).

Separate into 2 separate balls and place at least 4 inches apart on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Put a few more chocolate chips on top.

Bake for 12-13 minutes until lightly golden brown on the edges. Do not overbake. Let is cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes. Tastes great served warm!

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at thecia1@hotmail.com or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia