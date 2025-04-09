DUBLIN – Bladen Community College is exhibiting a lot of new growth with the announcement of its annual Spring Plant Sale, taking place April 9-12 at the Bladen Community College Greenhouse.

This year’s sale promises to be bigger and better than ever as we partner with the East Bladen and West Bladen High School FFA (Future Farmers of America) programs to offer a diverse selection of plants and gardening products.

The sale will feature a wide variety of plants for every garden enthusiast, including vegetable plants, hanging baskets, tropical plants, annuals, and perennials. Whether you are a seasoned gardener or just starting out, there will be something for everyone.

In addition to an impressive selection of plants, students from East Bladen and West Bladen High School’s FFA programs will be on hand to assist customers and provide valuable information about the varieties available.

This collaboration serves as a hands-on learning opportunity for students in agriculture classes, allowing them to gain practical experience while contributing to a beloved community event.

The Spring Plant Sale will be held at the Bladen Community College Greenhouse during the following hours: Wednesday, April 9th – Friday, April 11th: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 12th: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m

The college accepts cash, checks, debit, and credit cards for your convenience. Don’t miss this chance to spruce up your garden with fresh, locally grown plants while supporting both Bladen Community College and the FFA students from East and West Bladen High Schools.

All proceeds will go towards supporting future agricultural education initiatives and student activities. For more information about the Spring Plant Sale, please contact the Bladen Community College Agriculture Program at 910.879.5588.

Bladen Community College is dedicated to providing quality education and training opportunities to students in Bladen County and beyond. With a focus on practical, hands-on learning, the college serves the community through a variety of academic and workforce development programs.