ELIZABETHTOWN – The East Bladen Eagles go into the Spring Break period with an overall record of 7-7 and they’ve finished Waccamaw Conference play with a 6-6 record. The Lady Eagles six game win streak was snapped with two losses against South Columbus and Whiteville last week. They started last week with a 5-3 victory over Whiteville, before falling in two straight road games against the Stallions and Wolfpack.

Sophomore Tatum Allen led the Lady Eagles lineup in Monday’s victory with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate and she was responsible for 2 RBI’s. Junior pitcher Jenna Brice threw a complete game from center circle and she struck out 5 of the 35 Wolfpack hitters faced. South Columbus came out on top in a 8-7 slugfest against the Lady Eagles last Tuesday to earn their fourth win in conference action. East Bladen senior Martha Simmons and Allen went 3-for-4 at the plate during their midweek match-up with the Stallions. Allen batted in two runs, Brice also batted in two runs on a double and Simmons was responsible for an RBI.

Brice shared time on the center circle with freshmen Gracie Edwards as they combined for 7 strikeouts in the defeat. Edwards pitched the bulk of the game on Tuesday against the Stallions as she put in 5.1 innings of work, allowing a hit and giving up two earned runs. Brice pitched an inning, allowing four hits on three earned runs and throwing three strikes against the eight Stallions batters she faced. Whiteville was able to claim victory over the Lady Eagles when they hosted them in a conference match-up last Wednesday.

East Bladen held a one run lead through the first couple of innings but their opponents gashed them for four runs in the third inning. The Wolfpack added one more run in the fifth as insurance to claim their fifth conference win of the season. Brice batted in Simmons for the Lady Eagles only run in the first inning against the Wolfpack. Despite the defeat on Wednesday evening, Brice claimed seven strikeouts against 29 batters faced and she allowed six hits on two earned runs. The Lady Eagles will return from Spring Break with two non-conference games on the schedule against Clinton and East Duplin.

They will travel to Clinton on April 28th and they will host East Duplin on April 30th for their regular-season finale. The East Columbus Gators remain the hottest team in the conference as they moved to an overall record of 16-2 with a 13-3 victory over Purnell Swett In the Robeson County Slugfest over the weekend. The Gators got two straight victories over Heide Trask in conference action to stay atop the conference standings at 10-0. They will conclude their season against West Columbus in a home-and-away series in the final week of the season.

East Columbus is a safe bet for the top 1A seed in the Waccamaw Conference with Pender claiming the second-place spot in the standings at 6-4 with two games remaining. Whiteville can leapfrog the Lady Eagles for third-place if they can get favorable results against South Columbus for their final two games of the regular-season.