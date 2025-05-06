It is hard to deny your sweet tooth for this.

Lately, I’ve been ‘In Search Of’ some ideas using puff pastry. Last week’s recipe showed how it can be used in sandwich making. Now, time for dessert! So simple and easy and fast and you may want to keep puff pastry as a refrigerator staple.

Here is your Shopping List:

1. 1 or 2 Packages of puff pastry depending on how many you want to make (refrigerated or frozen)

2. 2 Cups fresh Strawberries (chopped)

3. 1 tsp lemon juice

4. 1 tsp vanilla extract

5. 2 tbsp dark brown sugar

6. 2 tbsp granulated sugar

7. 8 oz cream cheese (room temp)

Glaze:

8. 1/2 cup powdered sugar (sifted)

9. 4 tsp milk or half-and-half

10. ½ tsp vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Start out by making the Glaze and set aside

Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

Unroll the puff pastry onto parchment paper and slice in half lengthwise. If using frozen pastry, make sure to thaw but it must still be chilled. Cut into 8 pieces.

Using a paring knife, create a ½ inch border around the edge of each piece of puff pastry making sure not to cut all the way through. Poke the center of the square a few times with a fork. This will ensure the edges rise and not the center and helps to hold the filling of the Danish.

In a mixing bowl add cream cheese, granulated sugar and vanilla. Stir to combine. In another bowl, stir together the chopped strawberries, dark brown sugar and lemon juice. Divide the cream cheese mixture between the pieces of puff pastry making sure the filling stays within the middle border.

Spread in a swirl design for texture. Spoon the strawberry mixture over top of the cream cheese. Bake for 13-18 minutes Just until the edges are golden brown (you may need more or less time depending on your oven but make sure to keep watch. You don’t want them too brown or they will be crispy rather than that softer, chewy texture that makes for the best Danish.

Drizzle glaze in zigzag design over the pastry. Serve warm or cold. Leftover can be stored in the freezer and thawed and warmed before serving.

Fun fact: Danish pastries may be named after Denmark, however it actually originated in Vienna, Austria. Back in 1850 there was a strike among Danish bakers which led the hiring of Austrian bakers.

They brought their baking technique with them and, combined with the unique use of eggs and fat that the Danish bakers used, it resulted in what we now know as Danish pastry aka Wienerbrod (in Denmark) which translates to Vienna bread.

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at thecia1@hotmail.com or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia