Bladen County took an exciting step forward in preserving and promoting its rich heritage with the official launch of the Explore Here Bladen County Digital Historical Tour on February 14 during the Outdoor Expo at Camp Clearwater. The announcement marked a significant milestone in the county’s participation in the commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary and showcased a new, technology-driven way for residents and visitors to experience local history.

As Bladen County reflects on the nation’s 250-year journey, community leaders recognized the importance of ensuring that the stories of the “Mother County” are preserved, shared, and easily accessible. Through a partnership with the ExploreHere App, Bladen County has created a mobile-friendly digital tour that guides users through some of the area’s most meaningful historical sites. Funded by an America 250 NC grant from the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the project represents both innovation and preservation working hand in hand.

A Vision to Share Bladen County’s Story

During the February 14 announcement, Terri Dennison, chair of the Bladen County America’s 250th Committee, spoke about the inspiration behind the project. Dennison explained that the idea for the app grew from a desire to provide a centralized, comprehensive resource featuring Bladen County’s many historical landmarks.

Bladen County’s history is vast, stretching from colonial settlements and Revolutionary War connections to early churches, schools, river commerce, agriculture, and civic life. Dennison emphasized that while many residents are familiar with individual sites, there has never been a single, accessible platform that brings them all together.

“This app allows us to tell our story in one place,” Dennison shared. “It gives people a way to explore Bladen County’s history whether they are lifelong residents or first-time visitors.”

Demonstrating the Ease of Exploration

Following Dennison’s remarks, Jennifer Leggett, coordinator for the America’s 250th Committee program, provided a live demonstration of the ExploreHere app for those attending the Outdoor Expo.

Leggett walked attendees step-by-step through scanning the QR code, downloading the app, and navigating the tour. Her demonstration showed just how intuitive the platform is, even for users who may not consider themselves tech-savvy.

She also encouraged community participation, noting that if a historic site is not currently listed on the Explore Here Bladen County Tour, residents can submit additional locations through the app’s online contribution form. The goal is for the tour to continue growing, ensuring that every significant piece of Bladen County’s heritage can be documented and shared.

One of the app’s most appealing features is accessibility. Each historical listing can be both read and heard. Users can stand at a site and read about its significance, or choose to listen to the narration while walking the grounds or even from their own homes. This audio feature makes the experience engaging for families, students, and visitors who prefer an immersive storytelling format.

The app also includes a dynamic map that adjusts based on the user’s current location. Visitors can easily see which historical sites are nearby and follow the route from one landmark to the next. Whether someone wants to explore a single stop or spend an entire day traveling throughout the county, the map provides clear guidance.

Leggett’s demonstration highlighted how the app bridges past and present — using modern technology to make centuries-old stories accessible in real time.

Highlighting Sites Across the “Mother County”

The Explore Here Bladen County Digital Historical Tour features a wide array of sites that represent the county’s deep and diverse history.

Among them is Bladen Training School, a cornerstone of African American education during the era of segregation. Established in the early 20th century, the school served as far more than a place of learning. It became a center of community pride, leadership development, and opportunity. Generations of students passed through its doors, many going on to become educators, ministers, business leaders, and civic servants who shaped Bladen County and communities beyond. Including Bladen Training School on the tour ensures that the legacy of perseverance, resilience, and educational advancement remains part of the county’s shared narrative.

Another significant stop is Old Trinity Church, one of the oldest places of worship in the region. Dating back to the 18th century, Old Trinity Church stands as a testament to the faith and determination of early settlers. Its historic structure and surrounding grounds provide a quiet, reflective glimpse into colonial-era life. Worship services, community gatherings, and pivotal life events have taken place there for generations, connecting modern visitors with Bladen County’s earliest roots.

In addition to these sites, the digital tour highlights landmarks tied to Revolutionary War activity, early river transportation and commerce along the Cape Fear River, agricultural development, historic homes, cemeteries, and civic buildings that shaped the growth of towns such as Elizabethtown and beyond.

Bladen County’s role in early American history is particularly significant. As one of North Carolina’s oldest counties, often referred to as the “Mother County” because many other counties were formed from its original boundaries, its influence extends far beyond its present-day borders. The digital tour helps contextualize this legacy, showing how local events and

institutions contributed to broader state and national history.

Encouraging Firsthand Exploration

While the app allows users to explore from their mobile devices anywhere, organizers hope it will inspire people to experience the sites firsthand. The concept is simple: download the app, follow the map, and drive from location to location, discovering history along the way.

Families can turn the tour into a weekend outing. Students can use it as an educational supplement. Visitors attending events or traveling through the region can easily incorporate historical exploration into their itinerary. By combining convenience with storytelling, the tour transforms ordinary drives into immersive historical journeys.

The initiative also supports tourism and economic development. By encouraging residents and visitors to explore multiple locations across the county, the tour naturally draws people into local communities, shops, restaurants, and attractions.

A Living Project for the Future

The Explore Here Bladen County Digital Historical Tour is designed to be a living, evolving resource. Community members are invited to submit additional sites that may not yet be included, ensuring that hidden gems and lesser-known stories are not overlooked.

As America prepares to commemorate its 250th anniversary, Bladen County is ensuring that its local contributions are part of the larger national reflection. Through this digital platform, the county’s heritage is no longer confined to textbooks or roadside markers. It is interactive, accessible, and available to anyone with a smartphone.

The February 14 launch at Camp Clearwater was more than just a program announcement — it was an invitation. An invitation to residents to rediscover their roots. An invitation to visitors to explore a county rich in history. And an invitation to future generations to learn, listen, and continue telling the story of Bladen County.

With the Explore Here Bladen County Digital Historical Tour now live, the past is not just remembered — it is experienced.