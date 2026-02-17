The Bladen County Recreation Department has several program registration drives underway for youngsters and adults. The registration deadline for most programs is Feb. 27.

Youth programs are Blastball, girls’ softball, soccer and baseball.

Adult programs are 3×3 basketball and co-ed volleyball.

• Blastball is a modified T-ball program for boys and girls ages 3-5. League age is determined as of April 1, 2026. Registration deadline is Feb. 27

• There are four girls’ softball programs with a registration deadline of March 6. Leagues available are ages 5-7, 8-10, 11-12 and 13-15.. Age is determined as of Jan. 1, 2026.

• Soccer for ages 13-15 is open for registration through Feb. 27. Players must turn 13 by Jan. 1, 2026 and cannot turn 16 before May 1, 2026. Leagues will be either coed or separate boys and girls depending on the number of players to register.

• Registration for 13-14-year-old baseball is open through April 24. League age is determined as of April 30, 2026.

• Coed adult volleyball registration open only for Bladen residents ends Feb. 27. Players must be 18 years old as of Feb. 1, 2026. The fee is $30.

• 3×3 adult basketball registration for two divisions is open through Feb. 27. Leagues are open to Bladen County residents ages 18 and over as of Feb. 1, 2026. The fee is $30. Men’s and women’s divisions for ages 18-34 and age 35 and over are available.

For information on any of the upcoming programs, call the Bladen County Recreation Department at 910-862-6770.