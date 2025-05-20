Whether you are younger or older, married or single, a parent or non-parent, you are welcomed with open arms at Bladen Community College and the integrity of the college will put you on the road to a prosperous and satisfying career.

The President of Bladen Community College, Dr. Amanda Lee, Board of trustee chairman Dennis Troy and Barry Priest, Vice-president for Student Services were on hand for the 2025 graduates.

Bladen Community College graduated 568 students in at the Dublin campus May 10. Among that group were parents who either went back to school or started and finished a new career. This T-shirt says it all for one of the big reasons parents further their education.

The graduations were held in 10 different ceremonies May 10 so that each one would be more intimate and personal to the graduates and their families.

Sonra Guyton, Vice President for Institutional Advancement & Community Relations said that she was so proud of this very special group of graduates who walked their respective stages May 10 and will proceed to the working force of America.

Proud traditions were carried out in the law enforcement degrees that were earned at BCC.

A proud family member watches as her graduate mugs for the camera after graduating from cosmetology school at Bladen Community College.

DUBLIN – Bladen Community College did something different this year in that they held 10 graduation ceremonies where a total of 568 students graduated.

The graduations were held in two buildings with each scheduled set of graduations conducted in an hour’s time.

“The idea that we wanted to achieve was to have 10 ceremonies in one day,” Dr. Amanda Lee, the president of Bladen Community College said. “We wanted each one to be intimate, and would all be special to the families and the friends. We definitely achieved that.”

After the first graduation, Lee said that she knew it was going to be special.

“It was definitely a community event,” she said. “Our graduation is for everybody in our community. We would love everybody to come next year whether they have a graduate or not. We all have to work together.”

The participation and the hug or handshake on a graduate from the college whether you know them or not is an investment into the unity and the working together. It’s also a celebration of the educational system we have in Bladen County that has touched so many people for so many years.

“We would love them to find employment right here in our community,” Lee said. “We want them to have the skills they need to be productive in Bladen County.”

After speaking to many of the graduates, their consensus was that their education was really worth something special and the programs and instructors treated the students like family. There have also been many who said that they already have jobs and are staying local.

“We are celebrating everyone,” Sondra Guyton, vice president for institutional advancement and community relations said. “We are celebrating our students with our workforce credentials, certificates, diplomas and two-year associate degrees. So, it’s a huge celebration. We have set it up with the different graduations so that the graduates can bring all the family with them that they want to bring. They don’t have to have tickets, they can just come in and enjoy this day.”

The surrounding features set up throughout the campus was also impressive as they had food trucks, bouncy houses and games for the kids, music playing and everything was decorated for a photo op.

“All of our BLET (basic law enforcement training) graduates – they have all received job offers,” Guyton said. “So we are not only excited that they have completed their training, but they are successful and secure in jobs.”

Danny Priest, the instructor for the BLET program was thrilled.

“We had 12 graduates today,” Priest said. “This is one of the best classes we’ve ever had. These guys and girls are awesome. They catch on quick and it was a very good group. They are all good groups, this group really excelled in almost all areas just about. I think it just keeps getting better and better. Some of the graduates already have jobs with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Department and the Elizabethtown Police Department. Our last class did the same with some of the grads going to the White Lake Police Department. This is an investment in the security of our own county.”

As Bladen Community College plants another crop of seeds into the community workforce, Guyton said that it’s the best feeling in the world.

“There’s no place like Bladen County,” Guyton said. “We have one of our employers on campus today; Smithfield Foods, one of our sponsors has joined us and we hope that they can mix in with our students and find out the wonderful talent we have here.”

