I don’t know about you, but I’ve always been a fan of the Big Mac.

I’ve recently come across the latest rage of people making these at home. I tried it and it tastes just like the Big Mac I’ve always loved. In fact, I like it even more than the one that now costs you $8.00! Remember, it’s the sauce that really makes it great!

Here is your shopping list…

Sauce:

1. ½ C Mayo

2. 2 Tbsp Sweet Relish

3. 2 tsp yellow mustard

4. 1 tsp white vinegar

5. ½ tsp paprika

6. ½ tsp onion powder

7. ½ tsp garlic powder

Mix all ingredients well, cover and place in the frig for at least one hour.

Taco:

1. 1 lb. ground chuck

2. 1 lb. ground angus beef

3. Sliced yellow American Cheese

4. Hamburger Dill Chips

5. Eight 8-inch round Fajita Flour Tortillas

6. Shredded Iceberg Lettuce

7. Salt and Pepper to taste

Mix the ground chuck and angus beef until fully combined. Shape into 2-1/2 inch meatballs. Take 1 tortilla and place one meatball on top. Take a flat round surface (such as the bottom of a dinner plate) and press down on the meatball to flatten.

Make sure to spread the meat evenly on the tortilla reaching the edge. Salt and pepper the ground meat. Place the taco, meat-side down on a grill mat (or flat iron grill). With a large metal spatula, press down on the tortilla to ensure the meat is flat and thin. Close the grill top and cook until meat is thoroughly cooked.

Flip the tortillas and add the American Cheese. Close grill again and let it cook until the cheese is melted and the tortilla crisps up. Remove to a plate. Spread some sauce lightly over the meat. Add pickles, shredded lettuce and a bit more sauce. Fold and enjoy!

You may want to add thinly sliced onion or tomatoes, but again, I’m an authentic Big Mac Flavor Fan. You may even go Keto with this recipe by using low carb or keto friendly tortillas.

Warning: Make Room for Two!

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at [email protected] or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia