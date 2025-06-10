ELIZABETHTOWN – East Bladen senior forward Jackie Medina-Leal and junior defender/midfielder Gabby Rebollar were named to the 2025 NCSCA 1A All-State team. Medina-Leal was amongst the Lady Eagles top scorers this season and she’s earned Waccamaw Conference Player of the Year honors as well. Medina-Leal has made her second consecutive All-State team as she stamped a stellar senior season. Rebollar was a free kick specialist for the Lady Eagles by leading the way with assists and bagging goals from dead ball spot kicks. Rebollar earned an All-Conference nod as well and she’s earned her first All-State Team selection.

Both players were instrumental in their teams postseason journey as they led the way with goals and assists. Medina-Leal scored in all three of the Lady Eagles playoff games; she scored a brace against Southern Wake Academy in a 4-nil victory in the second round. Rebollar scored a free kick from about 24-yards out to help her team erase a four goal deficit against Wake Prep Academy in the third round.

East Bladen claimed a share of the Waccamaw 1A/2A Conference at 11-1 during the regular-season. Senior forward Iveonna “NeNe” Ward and junior defender Macy Porter also made the All-Conference list for the Lady Eagles. Ward was an important component in the Lady Eagles attack as one of the team’s most prominent scorers. Porter is a tenacious defender and she was a part of a defense that held 11 shutout victories for the entire season.

Senior Anna Miranda, freshmen Bella Beard and Kenley Parks earned Honorable Mention for East Bladen. The Lady Eagles head coach, Jay Raynor earned the Waccamaw Coach of the Year for leading his team to an overall record of 16-2-2. Raynor’s coaching led the Lady Eagles to the third round of the 1A East Region for the second consecutive year.

[NCSCA 1A All-State Team 2025]

Anna Aufrance (senior) Bishop McGuinness

Laney Heafner (junior) Bishop McGuinness

Jakie Medina Leal (senior) East Bladen

Gabriela Rebollar Ventura (junior) East Bladen

Alla Summers (senior) Elkin

Sadie Olson (senior) Eno River

Rylan Breath (junior) Mountain Island Charter

Harmoni Carter (junior) Mountain Island Charter

Tiniyah Carter (sophomore) Mountain Island Charter

Cheyenne Painter (junior) Mountain Island Charter

Halie Hill (sophomore) Murphy

Mya Burrows-Kurr (senior) Swain

Karena Cline (senior) Swain

Caroline Souza (senior) Union Academy

Jasmin Palma (senior) Uwharrie Charter

Cece Meath (junior) Voyager

Lucy Poitras (sophomore) Woods Charter

Annabel Unah (sophomore) Woods Charter

[NCSCA 2A All-State Team]

Abby Huter (senior) Brevard

Lila Laughridge (sophomore) Brevard

Evan Gillespie (senior) Clinton

Lia Puma (sophomore) Community School of Davidson

Tessa Self (senior) East Gaston

Addison Goins (senior) East Surry

Taylor Waters (senior) Eastern Wayne

Olivia Olarte (senior) Franklin Academy

Kayla Rice (junior) Franklin Academy

Lydia Rogers (senior) Franklin Academy

Addison Adams (senior) Hendersonville

Reagan Adams (sophomore) Hendersonville

Blythe Clark (sophomore) Lincoln Charter

Bella Lohri (senior) Lincoln Charter

Jordan Cobb (senior) Manteo

Kenzie Flynn (senior) Manteo

Avery Garrett (senior) Pine Lake Prep

Sadie Peterson (junior) Pine Lake Prep

Hannah Cuddington (senior) Princeton

Taryn Waugh (senior) Providence Grove

Casey Neal (senior) Roanoke Rapids

Caitlin Erman (senior) Seaforth

Katie Leonard (junior) Seaforth

Sofia Viana (junior) Seaforth

Alyvia Berkowitz (freshman) Shelby

Meredith Stout (senior) Shelby

Oriyanna Galloway (senior) Southwest Onslow

Marley Gouker (senior) West Davidson

Ava Jackson (sophomore) West Davidson

Natalie Bowman (senior) Wheatmore

Riley Huffman (junior) Wilkes Central