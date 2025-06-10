ELIZABETHTOWN – East Bladen senior forward Jackie Medina-Leal and junior defender/midfielder Gabby Rebollar were named to the 2025 NCSCA 1A All-State team. Medina-Leal was amongst the Lady Eagles top scorers this season and she’s earned Waccamaw Conference Player of the Year honors as well. Medina-Leal has made her second consecutive All-State team as she stamped a stellar senior season. Rebollar was a free kick specialist for the Lady Eagles by leading the way with assists and bagging goals from dead ball spot kicks. Rebollar earned an All-Conference nod as well and she’s earned her first All-State Team selection.
Both players were instrumental in their teams postseason journey as they led the way with goals and assists. Medina-Leal scored in all three of the Lady Eagles playoff games; she scored a brace against Southern Wake Academy in a 4-nil victory in the second round. Rebollar scored a free kick from about 24-yards out to help her team erase a four goal deficit against Wake Prep Academy in the third round.
East Bladen claimed a share of the Waccamaw 1A/2A Conference at 11-1 during the regular-season. Senior forward Iveonna “NeNe” Ward and junior defender Macy Porter also made the All-Conference list for the Lady Eagles. Ward was an important component in the Lady Eagles attack as one of the team’s most prominent scorers. Porter is a tenacious defender and she was a part of a defense that held 11 shutout victories for the entire season.
Senior Anna Miranda, freshmen Bella Beard and Kenley Parks earned Honorable Mention for East Bladen. The Lady Eagles head coach, Jay Raynor earned the Waccamaw Coach of the Year for leading his team to an overall record of 16-2-2. Raynor’s coaching led the Lady Eagles to the third round of the 1A East Region for the second consecutive year.
[NCSCA 1A All-State Team 2025]
Anna Aufrance (senior) Bishop McGuinness
Laney Heafner (junior) Bishop McGuinness
Jakie Medina Leal (senior) East Bladen
Gabriela Rebollar Ventura (junior) East Bladen
Alla Summers (senior) Elkin
Sadie Olson (senior) Eno River
Rylan Breath (junior) Mountain Island Charter
Harmoni Carter (junior) Mountain Island Charter
Tiniyah Carter (sophomore) Mountain Island Charter
Cheyenne Painter (junior) Mountain Island Charter
Halie Hill (sophomore) Murphy
Mya Burrows-Kurr (senior) Swain
Karena Cline (senior) Swain
Caroline Souza (senior) Union Academy
Jasmin Palma (senior) Uwharrie Charter
Cece Meath (junior) Voyager
Lucy Poitras (sophomore) Woods Charter
Annabel Unah (sophomore) Woods Charter
[NCSCA 2A All-State Team]
Abby Huter (senior) Brevard
Lila Laughridge (sophomore) Brevard
Evan Gillespie (senior) Clinton
Lia Puma (sophomore) Community School of Davidson
Tessa Self (senior) East Gaston
Addison Goins (senior) East Surry
Taylor Waters (senior) Eastern Wayne
Olivia Olarte (senior) Franklin Academy
Kayla Rice (junior) Franklin Academy
Lydia Rogers (senior) Franklin Academy
Addison Adams (senior) Hendersonville
Reagan Adams (sophomore) Hendersonville
Blythe Clark (sophomore) Lincoln Charter
Bella Lohri (senior) Lincoln Charter
Jordan Cobb (senior) Manteo
Kenzie Flynn (senior) Manteo
Avery Garrett (senior) Pine Lake Prep
Sadie Peterson (junior) Pine Lake Prep
Hannah Cuddington (senior) Princeton
Taryn Waugh (senior) Providence Grove
Casey Neal (senior) Roanoke Rapids
Caitlin Erman (senior) Seaforth
Katie Leonard (junior) Seaforth
Sofia Viana (junior) Seaforth
Alyvia Berkowitz (freshman) Shelby
Meredith Stout (senior) Shelby
Oriyanna Galloway (senior) Southwest Onslow
Marley Gouker (senior) West Davidson
Ava Jackson (sophomore) West Davidson
Natalie Bowman (senior) Wheatmore
Riley Huffman (junior) Wilkes Central