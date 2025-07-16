ELIZABETHTOWN – The Bladen County America 250 Committee will be announcing the winners of the Bladen County Freedom Art Contest on Friday, July 18 at 1PM at the Bladen County Library in Elizabethtown, where the contest entries are on display.

The Bladen County Freedom Art Contest is part of a larger regional contest in which winning entries will compete with artists from 7 other southeastern NC counties in the 2025-2026 NC First in Freedom Festival Regional Art Contest. All entries will be displayed at the County Library until mid-August. The winners will be submitted to the regional contest and will be displayed at various locations during the First in Freedom Festival, February 21-28, 2026.