Clarkton Lions Club members, from left, Brian Hogeboon, Christy Hogeboon, Chris Lewis and Wally Bengston received their new member pins Saturday during the club’s 75th anniversary dinner.

It was 1950 when 35 men gathered to form the Clarkton Lions Club.

Saturday, inside the Fellowship Hall of Clarkton Presbyterian Church, members and guests gathered to celebrate the club’s 75th anniversary.

“That group of men came back from World War II and immediately went to work,” Clarkton Lions Club vice-president Keith Croom said. “They founded the fire department in this community. They founded the rescue squad in this community. And they founded the Lions Club in this community. They had a love and dedication to this community.

“Thanks to them, we can sit here and celebrate 75 years of service to this community,” said Croom, who has been a member since 1978. “We need to press on with the legacy that has been set for us.”

Christy Hogeboon, Brian Hogeboon, Chris Lewis and Wally Bengston received their new member pins and certificates from District 31-N Governor Gene Goetz, bringing the club’s membership to 16. Jerome Myers was recognized for 10 years as a member of the Clarkton Lions Club.

Club President Troy Mitchell and Goetz officially retired the Clarkton Lions’ original banner from 1950 that had become worn and patched with a new banner.

“Tonight, we honor not just the years, but the stories, the sacrifices and the service behind them,” Goetz said. “We’re here to reflect on 75 years of service and friendly encounters we’ve had with other Lions and the people we serve.”

Goetz mentioned some former long-serving members who helped establish the Clarkton Lions Club such as Richard Cox, who served 53 years, Frankie Melvin (51 years), Norman Page (50 years) and Harold Ingram (46 years).

“Let’s forward to 2025 and beyond,” Goetz said. “Lions are the number one volunteer service provider in the world. Lions Club International Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 billion in grant funding since 1968. LCIF has supplied North Carolina with $3.5 million in grant assistance in the last 20 years. Yes, we do get money back.”

One of the challenges for the Clarkton Lions Club and many other civic organizations is dwindling membership, Goetz said.

“Your own club was chartered with 35 members,” Goetz said. “You now have 16. You’re not alone. Many clubs in the district are hurting for members. In my year as district governor, I’ll be focusing on the health of our existing clubs. Taking care of our existing clubs is a priority for me.”

The Clarkton Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at 6:30 p.m. inside the Clarkton Fire Department at 205 Peach Street. Anyone interested in joining or wants information about the club is invited to attend a meeting.

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on X @FOSonnyJones.