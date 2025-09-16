Downtown Clarkton doesn’t look anything like it did in it’s hayday, but new business, young visionaries and a heart to grow is causing a resurgence of this small North Carolina community.

The town of Clarkton has been around since the 1800s and once a booming agricultural center for shipping from the railroad depot, the town is once again showing signs of growth as new businesses are springing up.

The sign on 10519 S. College Street has had virtually no listed name for years. Perhaps it’s prophetic as, when you look at the sign and see the sky behind it, it reminds the community that the sky’s the limit for a town ready to grow again.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting for Campbell’s Auto & Fabrication was held Sept. 2 at 10519 S. College Street in Clarkton. Shown in the picture are Clarkton mayor - Jerome Myers and new business owners Dakota and Jessic Campbell.

Gary Davis, one of the techs at Campbell’s Auto & Fabricating also happens to be Jessica Dakota’s dad. Davis can be seen in the shop working on cars or mentoring his grandson Drake Batton.

CLARKTON – There is a town in Bladen County with deep and strong roots, but the fires of life have tested it and tried it and did its best to destroy it.

The history of Clarkton is rich and full and was founded by John Hector Clark who was a successful resident, business owner and visionary who had high hopes to make this tiny town a thriving community and a beautiful place to raise a family.

He was a local farmer and dabbled in the turpentine business. The growth of the town due to the vision and hard work of this man was a reason that the railroad came and brought an economic stability to the region. Tobacco, cotton, lumber and turpentine were all at one point riding the rails to deliver goods to the nation.

Tobacco was such a thriving business there that there are still who hold fond memories of the stories their grandparents told about the local tobacco festival that was once a big deal in the area and was attended in Clarkton until 1997.

The John Hector Clark house is still there and represents the late 1900s architectural expertise and aesthetics.

Clarkton today is a shell of what it once was, but those who live in the tight-knit community have hope that a resurgence is upon them. As economic decline came by way of new technology and a parting of the ways from the trends and industries of yesterday, population declined. Storms battered the little town and have broken the spirit of many who once lived there.

Those that remain and those who now pass through are seeing almost, as it were, new life springing from the ground up. New and tender shoots are beginning to show signs of life.

Signs of life from the churches who have been praying. Schools that have been teaching students who are winning multiple local and state awards. New facades on buildings and people who have come to raise their families and who have a vision such as Clark had in the beginning.

One such business that is family-owned and operated is the new Campbell’s Auto and Fabrication located at 10519 S. College Street in Clarkton is owned and operated by young couple Dakota and Jessica Campbell.

Their vision in relocating to Clarkton was to help to revitalize the small town and give something that the town is lacking. The Campbells have owned the corner auto mechanic shop for just a little over three months and the first weeks held the ominous task of cleaning up and refurbishing a business (Butler’s Tire & Auto Services) that had been out of business for a while.

Jessica was born in Elizabethtown, but was raised in Lisbon and graduated from East Bladen High School while her husband was born in Whiteville and raised in Lake Waccamaw. He graduated from East Columbus High School.

“Sherman Campbell owned the transmission shop down there,” Dakota Campbell said. “He’s the one that taught me everything I know about vehicles. Anything from tire changes to working on just about anything. Here we offer all kinds of general service. We sell tires, although it’s not our main thing. We are falling into the mix of everything whether it be gasket changes, brake jobs and things of that nature.”

Dakota is one of the mechanics on staff while Jessica wears many hats – from bookkeeping to ordering – and she said that she also can work on cars. She learned a lot from her dad, Gary Davis.

“My dad’s also the other auto tech here,” she said.

There is right now, a total of three techs working at Campell’s including Jessica.

“We’ve spent the first three months renovating the building and doing a lot of painting,” Dakota said. “We had to clean the parking lot, clean the inside and just generally bringing it back to life. It was a huge transformation.”

When people come upon the building, they will notice that the huge free-standing sign has… no sign and they are working on that, but if you read that empty sign-marquee now, you can only see sky through to the other side. Perhaps prophetic that this is a small business built with determination and “the sky is the limit.”

“We stayed here and opened up our shop because we really want to see Clarkton grow,” Jessica said. “When I was a kid, they were having events in Clarkton, there were a lot more stores and we really wanted to bring that back. We are thinking of the generational wealth for our kids. Also in a small town, you know everybody and everybody knows you.”

Having roots in the town of Clarkton where Jessica’s grandfather was a produce salesman and her father was a mechanic; she is a familiar face with a familiar name.

Davis and his wife Tonya Davis have come aboard to lend their support and have left other jobs to come and be a part of what their children are doing.

“My father-in-law is so great to work with,” he said. “We have a great relationship. He’s the one who’s always helping me at the house when something stumps me. I always call him and he’s always been the first one to jump in when something needs to be done.”

“Dad actually quit his job as a mechanic at another shop to come work for us,” she said. “We officially opened today (Sept. 2) with our ribbon cutting ceremony, so we haven’t been open to customers until now.”

As the family began to work to get things ready, Dakota said that there were over 30 people who had stopped by wondering when the opening will be. The biggest challenge, the couple said is the financial startup.

Dakota works a second job in construction to help with funding the venture, but considers it a labor of love for his family, for his community and for their vision. The couple have three boys, 12, 9 and 4, so it’s full-time at home and at work for Jessica. She said that keeping an order to things is the big challenge and “keeping up with all my sticky notes so I don’t forget.”

There are many things on the horizon for Clarkton including perhaps another restaurant and the couple admitted they think it’s coming soon.

“I also want to add that Clarkton makes it very easy to open a business,” she said. “They have made it really efficient for us to jump into this business. It’s not going to cost you a bunch of money for permits and things like that if you want to open a business here.”

Many people have left, including a large number of young people who have not been able to stand behind other young people who are beginning to rebuild the vision for the community.

“In my opinion, many of the younger generation are leaving,” Dakota said. “There’s very few that are coming back. We want to try to help them and take care of them. Right now, my vision is a lot bigger than I am. My family was very deep into drag racing and I’ve got some hopes and dreams that I intend to make happen – along with the business. We hope to be able to sell racing fuel and racing parts. The closest place that sells those kinds of things are in Whiteville. I also want to be the go-to guy – open on the weekends.”

As far as the expertise that Gary and Tonya bring to the table, they represent a generation that believes in their children and will give the shirts off their backs to help them. Not only their children, but also their grandchildren and Gary can be seen mentoring a family member – Drake Batton in the shop.

“I love working with my son-in-law,” he said. “I have no complaints. We are hoping that this is a spark for Clarkton. We’re not going to around forever – and when we leave, somebody is going to have to come in and take our places. Truthfully, opening a business in Clarkton is a little scary, but at the same time, we are very hopeful. Not just me and my younger generation, but Clarkton needs to grow.”

All of 12 years old, Batton said, “I am excited and I’m glad for my mom and dad. And I am hoping to get into this business too. It’s going to bring a lot more stuff to Clarkton and more people. Hopefully I can do my part to help out the community.”

Davis said with a smile as he listens to Batton, “It’s in the DNA.”

For more information, contact them at Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/p/Campbells-Auto-and-Fabrication-61577732462070/ or by phone at 910-991-1270.

