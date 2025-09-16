MOUNT OLIVE – Ishaq Algozy scored three goals and Jayce Hatcher added a pair as East Bladen topped North Duplin 5-1 on Monday in a Carolina Conference boys’ soccer match.

Hatcher put East Bladen on the board in the opening two minutes, scoring from about 25 yards out. Algozy scored his first goal on a 35-yard laser over the keeper’s hand, then scored on a direct kick from 30 yards out at 25 minutes that gave the Eagles (4-3-3, 1-0-1 Carolina) a 3-0 halftime lead.

Hatcher’s second goal came 15 minutes into the second half off a Davion Lewis throw-in when he deflected the ball off his foot in front of the net for a 4-0 East Bladen lead.

North Duplin’s Victor Mata scored off a penalty kick with 20 minutes remaining to put the Rebels (1-3-0, 1-2-0 Carolina) on the board.

Algozy’s third goal came in the 73rd minute when he collected his own rebound that bounced off the keeper in front of the goal and he tapped it in.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer: Emereau 7, Midway 2

In Elizabethtown, the Aviators beat Midway for the first time as Cayden Smith had a hat trick and three assists. Manuel Esparza scored twice and added an assist. Noah Ray had a goal and three assists. Mason Horn led a solid defensive effort by Emereau (4-2-0).

Boys’ Soccer: Whiteville 2, Tar Heel 0

In Tar Heel, the Panthers (1-1) lost their first game this season, shut out by Whiteville.

Girls’ Soccer: Whiteville 8, Tar Heel 0

In Tar Heel, Whiteville shutout the Panthers (0-2). Tar Heel is scheduled to play at Elizabethtown on Tuesday.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 16

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

East Columbus at East Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Cross Country

East Bladen at Hobbton, 4 p.m.

West Bladen at Red Springs, 4 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Emereau at Cape Fear Academy

Soccer

Tar Heel at Elizabethtown, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

Bladenboro at Tabor City, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

Clarkton at Nakina, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

Old Main Stream Academy at Emereau, Boys 4 p.m.

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Soccer at Bladen County Park

Mutiny vs. Hornets, 6 p.m.

Dynamos vs. Sharks, 6 p.m.

Titans vs. Raptors, 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Grizzlies, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Fusion vs. Alliance, 6 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Rapids, 7 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Crew vs. Bolt, 6 p.m.

Spartans vs. DC United, 7 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Fire vs. Spirit, 6 p.m.

Stars vs. Courage, 7 p.m.

Golf

Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club, Whiteville, 9:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 17

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

East Bladen at West Columbus, 5 p.m.

West Bladen at Whiteville, 6 p.m.

Cross Country

West Bladen at Red Springs, 4 p.m.